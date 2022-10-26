More than 100 grams of meth, 500 fentanyl pills lead to Bellingham arrest

A Bellingham man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 19, for possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, more than 500 fentanyl pills and about 15 grams of fentanyl powder.

Joshua E. Byram, 44, was first stopped by police July 8 while driving a blue PT Cruiser that had been sold without a legal transfer of title, according to A Bellingham Police probable cause affidavit filed in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Based on Byram’s prior history of drug possession, police asked for consent to search his vehicle, according to the documents.

When he refused, a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy used a police dog trained in narcotics detection to sniff the outside of the vehicle, the documents state.

The dog alerted to the scent of drugs so the vehicle was impounded while a search warrant was obtained, according to the documents.

After getting the warrant, law enforcement found a backpack in the car containing the suspected drugs along with zip-lock bags and almost $300 in cash, the documents state.

The quantity of drugs found in the vehicle far exceeds that of personal use, according to the documents, so Byram was charged with drug possession with intent to deliver or distribute.

Byram was booked into the Whatcom County Jail with bail set at $40,000 or $4,000 cash. He bonded out Oct. 21.