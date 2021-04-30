More than 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
biden vaccine
biden vaccine Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Over 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House announced on Friday.

"Today we reached a major milestone in the number of Americans who are fully vaccinated," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said at a presser on Friday. "Today, 100 million Americans are fully vaccinated, nearly double the 55 million who were fully vaccinated at the end of March."

According to the CDC, 101,407,318 Americans have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

