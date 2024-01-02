More than 100 officer-involved shootings in Georgia investigated by GBI in 2023

A man was shot and killed by police outside this shed off Smokey Road in Athens on Jan. 6.

The number of shootings across Georgia by law enforcement officers is slightly below the numbers from the past two years as recorded by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

By Dec. 28 this year, the GBI has been asked to investigate 102 shootings by officers and of that number 48 were fatal, according to GBI records.

The data shows that in 2022 there were 112 shootings investigated and 54 were fatal, while in 2021 the GBI investigated 100 shootings of which 57 were fatal.

The shootings were done by municipal police, county deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers in the line of duty, according to the reports.

In such cases, the GBI is brought in to conduct an independent investigation on the facts of the shootings.

Among the more recent cases this year, was one that occurred Dec. 3 in Bethlehem, when Barrow County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed 60-year-old Robert Reynolds Sr., a mechanic and father of three children.

GBI: GBI investigates shooting death of Bethlehem man by Barrow County deputies

Details of the shooting have not been released by the GBI except to say that deputies were confronted by Reynolds who possessed a firearm.

The shooting is under investigation by the Athens office of the GBI, where Jesse Maddox, the agent in charge, said agents are still working the case.

“We’re still putting it together, but we’ve kept the DA informed of the process. Usually that takes a couple of months,” Maddox said recently. The results will go to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Among the first fatal shootings of 2023 occurred in Athens, when Athens-Clarke police shot and killed Clinton Eli Burkhalter, 42, of Athens on Jan. 6 at a home on Smokey Road in east Athens.

An exit hole is marked on a shed where at least nine bullet holes were located. An Athens man was killed at the shed.

Police had responded to the location where a stolen car was found parked in the driveway, according to previous reports. The officers encountered Burkhalter in a shed, where police said he fired several shots into the ceiling.

However, when he came out of the shed, he pointed the gun at the officers and two officers fired at him and he was killed, according to a GBI report. Many details of the case have not yet been released by police.

Burkhalter, a native of Evans County, was the father of nine children, according to his obituary.

Maddox said the results of this investigation is already in the hands of the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office. The DA will determine if the shooting by police was justified.

“I think we’ll have a meeting with them at the beginning of the year,” Maddox said.

GBI: GBI still probing fatal shooting by police of Athens man at home on Smokey Road

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: GBI investigates more than 100 shootings by law enforcement in 2023