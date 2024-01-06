More than 100-year-old postcard lands back in hands of Middletown school district

Jan. 6—MIDDLETOWN — An unexpected vintage gift was recently received by the Middletown City School District from a stranger thousands of miles away.

Lowell Joerg, 95 ,of Stockton, Calif., known as the "Postcard Man," came across a 109-year-old postcard of a now-demolished Middletown High School and mailed it back the district. He has made headlines across the country for sending antique postcards back to the communities represented on them.

Now, he can add the Middletown City School District to his list of those gifted through his hobby that he refers to as a "redistribution of happiness."

The circa 1915 postcard features the "new" Middletown High School that was built in 1908 at the corner of Central Avenue and Clark Street in downtown. The school officially opened to students the following year.

In 1923, the building became an eighth-grade school, known as Roosevelt, after a new high school opened on Girard Avenue. The building then became the Middletown City Building from 1930 to 1976. It sat empty for years, and later was severely damaged by a fire in 1984 before finally being demolished.

The Dublin House, owned by National Church Residences, is now located on that property.

Joerg said he wasn't sure how the postcard ended up in California, but he wanted to "send it back where it can be appreciated" since "heritage is important," he wrote in a letter to the district.

Middletown Superintendent Deborah Houser said Joerg's "unexpected gift" has added a touch of nostalgia to the school district, but also serves as "a testament to the importance of community and shows how simple acts of kindness can help build connections."

