More than 100 people turn out for a community walk after the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old

After leading more than 100 people on a community walk in their neighborhood, the family of Shanaria Wilson paused by a memorial outside their home in the 1900 block of South 5th Place. Shanaria was killed in a shooting outside the home Sunday.

Five days after 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson was killed outside her own home on Milwaukee’s south side, many people reflected on a neighborhood that for several months has been tormented by shootings.

Pastor Marty Calderon, who runs a mentoring program just blocks away from the scene of the shooting, said he felt responsible for not having a larger presence in the neighborhood and connecting residents with each other.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the incident made him think about the old phrase, “Wrong place at the wrong time” — referring to the fact police believe Shanaria and her 10-year-old sister, who was injured in the shooting, were not targeted.

But he said that phrase still didn’t feel right for what happened.

“They were in the right place at the right time. They were at their house,” he said.

Vieta Caldwell, Shanaria’s mother, said she felt love and support from the community. But she could not bear to keep her family there any longer. They have plans to move.

“It’s sick that they took a child,” Caldwell said.

On Friday, more than 100 people turned out for a community walk in Shanaria’s neighborhood, the 1900 block of South 5th Place, in the Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood. Led by community members and police and city officials, they walked a two-block stretch with Shanaria’s family to show their support.

Some went door to door handing out free gun locks. Others paid their respects at a memorial for Shanaria outside her home, as evidence markers indicating bullet holes were still visible on the façade.

“What more can we do to work with one another and be able to let the community know there is hope?” Calderon asked before the start of the walk. “There is a genuine love for where we live. This is our neighborhood. We cannot forget where we came from. We cannot forget the people that live around us.”

Shanaria was killed Sunday after a shooting erupted while she and other family members were playing outside around 9:40 p.m. An 18-year-old man and Shanaria’s 10-year-old sister, Shyier Wilson, were also injured. The unknown shooters are sought.

The family made brief remarks following Friday’s walk. Shyier said her recovery has not been easy after suffering four gunshot wounds. She described her older sister as her best friend.

“We did everything together,” she said.

Police and residents have said that for months the neighborhood has been plagued by a series of incidents in which guns were fired indiscriminately.

Evelyn and Eladio Melendez, two siblings who have lived on the block for more than seven years, estimated they’ve heard at least 14 or more shootings in the last month. Most of the time, they come from cars driving by, they said.

“It’s been a very busy block over the last few months,” said Capt. Patrick Pajot, the commander of the nearby police district. “There’s just been a lot of gunplay in the area.”

Since 2020, police and local officials have expressed alarm at the increased levels of gun carrying in Milwaukee. With homicides and nonfatal shootings reaching historic levels since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, gun recoveries by police have increased 25% from 2019 to 2021. This year, recoveries are up 12% as of April 1 compared with the same date in 2021.

To stop it, Calderon made the same call that city officials have made for months: to be a voice of reason for those who are making trouble.

“That’s what people want, they want a safe neighborhood,” he said. “And that’s not so hard to have if we work together, because there’s people who know people who are causing the problems. How hard is it for you to sit down with those people and talk with them and explain to them what they’re doing to the neighborhoods and our city?”

Calderon said anyone who is willing to donate furniture, clothing or other resources to Shanaria's family as it relocates can do so by calling 414-999-6708.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police, at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 414-224-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app.

Jessica Rodriguez of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

