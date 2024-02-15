More than 100 products recalled due to listeria concerns; items sold in Ohio
In December, two Waymo robotaxies in Phoenix collided with the same pickup truck that was in the midst of being towed, which prompted the Alphabet subsidiary to issue a recall on its vehicles' software.
As an enterprise communications platform, Slack has become a de facto storage repository for institutional knowledge, but getting at that information has been challenging with conventional search tools. Today Slack introduced a couple of new features designed to make that information more accessible, including a new AI-fueled search tool and the ability to summarize information inside channels. Noah Weiss, the chief product officer at Slack, says the platform naturally gathers corporate information in an informal and unstructured way.
Roam, an EV startup based in Kenya, has raised $24 million in a Series A round, including up to $10 million debt commitment from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to scale the production of electric motorcycles and buses. The investment comes as Roam doubles down on the assembly of its Move bus model, launched last year, months after the company set up a new and larger motorcycle assembly plant. "The goal this year is to increase and get stability in terms of production to meet demand,” said Albin Wilson, Roam chief product and strategy officer.
Mozilla is the latest notable tech company to lay off staff. It's letting go around 60 workers and prioritizing projects such as Firefox and AI recommendations.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. These are all the tech and gaming layoffs we've noted so far in 2024.
A recent analysis of federal highway data found that the state of Florida is home to seven of the worst 10 counties for bicyclist deaths in the United States, and 14 of the worst 20.
Nothing announced that it will reveal its latest Phone 2a on March 5th, but there's a not-great surprise for American fans of the product.
Klaus -- an Estonian-born startup which emerged in 2019 to aid customer services agents -- has been acquired by global customer services platform Zendesk for an undisclosed amount. Last year Zendesk also acquired Tymeshift, a workforce management tool, to fold into its product. In a statement, Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer of Zendesk, said: "With Klaus as part of our WEM portfolio, we can empower businesses with the best AI-powered automated quality assurance in the market.”