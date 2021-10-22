More than 100 slot, gaming machines seized in Clark County illegal gambling investigation

Oct. 22—More than 100 slot and gaming machines and significant amounts of cash were seized this week as part of a monthslong investigation into illegal gambling.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office and Ohio Investigative Unit began a joint operating in July at various locations in Springfield and unincorporated areas of Clark County, according to a release sent Thursday afternoon by the sheriff's office.

"Following an in-depth surveillance operation, search warrants were executed on five locations within Clark County and Springfield on Oct. 20 and 21, resulting in the confiscation of over 100 slot and gaming machines, plus online game computers, financial records and significant amounts of cash, detailing a substantial period and quantity of illegal activity," the release stated.

The investigation identified a number of people as operators of single gambling houses, and investigators identified the distributer of the gaming machines and several of the owners of the gambling houses. The distributor and some of the owners lived outside of Ohio, according to the sheriff's office.

Also, the out-of-state distributor and two out-of-state owners, whose were not named, were taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Jail, the release stated.