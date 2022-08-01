More than 100 tickets issued in ATV and watercraft bust at Heritage Minerals in Manchester

MANCHESTER−Police broke up a gathering of some 200 people Saturday at the Heritage Minerals site, many on all-terrain vehicles and watercrafts, issuing 131 summonses, authorities said.

Of those summonses, 90 were for unspecified criminal violations and the rest were motor vehicle tickets.

The investigation was part of a special enforcement detail following noise and trespassing complaints from local residents. The Ocean County Sheriff's Department, Toms River police, and the New Jersey State Police Aviation and Marine units assisted.

The property was mined so deeply that bodies of water formed in the mining pits, referred to as “lakes” by locals but actually aquifers with unstable shorelines and bottoms. Unlike lakes, the banks of the waterholes do not slope but drop off like a cliff to the depths of some 60 feet. The bottoms, however, are thought to be much deeper.

It is still privately owned and posted with no trespassing signs.

Police warned people to stay out or face heavy fines and possible jail time.

