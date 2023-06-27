More than 100 U.S. political leaders have ancestors who were slaveholders

By Lawrence Delevingne

(Reuters) -

* At least 100 members of the last sitting Congress aredirect descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people,representing at least 8% of Democrats in Congress and 28% ofRepublicans. * The group includes Republican senators Mitch McConnell,Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton and James Lankford, and DemocratsElizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, Jeanne Shaheen and MaggieHassan. * President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. presidentexcept Donald Trump are direct descendants of slaveholders:Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. * Governors of 11 of the 50 U.S. states in 2022 weredescendants of slaveholders, as were two U.S. Supreme Courtjustices. * The Congressional slaveholding ancestors were among therichest in America before the Civil War; three-quarters wereamong the richest 10%. * In researching America’s political elite, Reuters foundnames of more than 700 people enslaved by ancestors of theleaders. * Some 23% of respondents to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll saidknowing that a candidate’s ancestors enslaved people would makethem less likely to vote for that candidate, and whiterespondents who said they’re aware of having a slaveholdingancestor were more likely than other white people to supportpaying reparations for slavery.

