More than 100 New York court employees face the boot for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

More than 100 New York state court employees — including the Appeals Court’s longest-serving justice — will soon be fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Court of Appeals Judge Jenny Rivera is among the 102 workers who refused to abide by the state vaccine mandate, the Office of Court Administration said Wednesday. One employee chose to resign, 11 decided to retire, and 41 got vaccinated, said OCA spokesman Lucian Chalfen.

“All four of the judges who were not in compliance with the vaccine mandate, two in New York City and two outside New York City, remain so and they continue to be barred from entering any court facility and must work from home,” said Chalfen.

“Judges with criminal jurisdiction are not allowed to conduct arraignments. We had made it clear from the outset that any Judge not in and continuing not to be in compliance subjects themselves to a referral to the Commission on Judicial Conduct for their determination,” Chalfen added.

Nominated to sit on the state’s highest court by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013, Rivera has been working from home since October. She did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

OCA will refer her to the Commission on Judicial Conduct, which investigates judges and has the power to unseat them.

Court of Appeals spokesman Gary Spencer declined to comment, citing Rivera’s medical privacy.

The vaccine mandate, implemented in September, has led to intense infighting among court employees. The holdouts make up a fraction of the state’s roughly 15,600 court workers.

In August, a feud between the state’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and court officers’ union president Dennis Quirk reached a fever pitch when he posted her home address on his Facebook page.

Quirk said 19 members of his union, city court officers, would be forced to turn over their guns, shields, and equipment on Tuesday. He said 10 agreed to get vaccinated.

The union president, who retired after nearly five decades over his feud with DiFiore, will testify before the Public Employment Relations Board on Apr. 12. Quirk said he plans to use his time on the witness stand to slam his former employer.

“How OCA has done nothing for us throughout the whole pandemic,” he said Thursday.

“I expect it’ll get pretty explosive.”