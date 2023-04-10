People Who Make Over $100K A Year, Tell Us About Your Job

It's so fascinating to learn about what people do for a living, and though it can be awkward to talk about salary, pay transparency is slowly becoming more normalized in society.

If you're in a career where you're making a six-figure salary (or more!), we want to hear more about your job and what got you there.

Perhaps you got a degree in computer science in college, and though it was really difficult and you considered changing career paths, you decided to stick it out. Upon graduation, you got recruited by a major tech company and accepted a software engineering position with a yearly salary of $120,000. You work a fairly standard workweek, but you occasionally work longer hours or late nights if needed.

Maybe you began doing sex work online because your full-time desk job just didn't pay the bills. You never expected to go into sex work full-time, but once you started accruing clients and seeing success, you were able to quit your 9 to 5 and work on your own time and your own terms. You made over $250,000 your first year doing just sex work full-time, and you're really pleased with your financial situation.

Or, perhaps after high school, you decided you wanted to train to become an electrician. You got to jump into your career before you even turned 20, and now you've grown in your profession and are making a healthy salary of $102,000 a year.

