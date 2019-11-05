More than 11,000 scientists have declared a 'climate emergency.' One of the best things we can do, they say, is have fewer children.

Pauline Askin/Reuters





More than 11,250 scientists from 153 countries have co-signed a warning declaring "clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency."

Without deep and lasting shifts in the human activities that contribute to climate change, they wrote, "untold human suffering" is unavoidable.

The authors published the warning Tuesday in the journal BioScience, and it's based off an analysis of 40 years of data about rising greenhouse-gas emissions, warming oceans, and melting Arctic and Antarctic ice. The coalition of scientists said they have a moral obligation to "clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat."

"Despite 40 years of global climate negotiations, with few exceptions, we have generally conducted business as usual and have largely failed to address this predicament," the group wrote.

In addition to declaring an emergency, the scientists also offered suggestions about the steps that should be taken to address climate change.

"If an individual is concerned about climate change, three things to consider include: one, reducing the use of fossil fuels; two, eating mostly a plant-based diet; and three, having fewer children," ecologist William Ripple, the lead author of the warning, told Business Insider.

The report comes a day after President Donald Trump officially started pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement, the landmark pact nearly 200 nations made to curb emissions and fight climate change.

Greenhouse gases — and Earth's surface temperature — continue to rise

climate change More

Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

The researchers said that in order to properly monitor the climate emergency, it isn't enough to just track Earth's temperature change. Population growth, tree loss, meat consumption, and annual economic losses due to extreme weather events are all "profoundly troubling signs" of how much the climate crisis has escalated since 1979, they said.

So the 40 years of publicly available data on which the analysis is based includes numbers related to energy use, Earth's surface temperature, population growth, deforestation, polar ice mass, fertility rates, and carbon emissions.

"We are adding voices of scientists from many fields of study to share our findings of the urgency for action and provide multiple milestones for measuring progress in the coming years," Ripple said.

Especially disturbing, the authors wrote, are concurrent climate trends in the data: Three abundant greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide) continue to increase along with Earth's surface temperature.

At the same time, ice is rapidly disappearing from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, glacier thickness is decreasing, and Arctic sea ice is nearly at its minimum. What's more, ocean temperatures and acidity are increasing, and extreme weather and associated damage costs have been trending upward, they found.

How to address the 'climate emergency': Have less children and eat more plants

The scientists offered a list of strategies that people and governments around the world can use to take immediate action to curb climate change.

Ripple highlighted two solutions that anyone can pursue: "We need to reduce fertility rates through voluntary family planning and depend mostly plant-based diets."