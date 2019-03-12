More Than 12,000 Cases of Pillsbury Flour Recalled Over Salmonella Worries

Thinking about doing some baking this week? Make sure to check your flour first.

Hometown Food Company issued a voluntary recall of select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday. There have been no reports of illness.

More than 12,000 cases of the flour were sold through a limited number of retailers that include Publix & Winn-Dixie. The lot codes on the recalled products are 8292 with a “best if used by” date of April 19, 2020, and 8293 with a “best if used by” date of April 20, 2020.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps in affected people and typically lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without medical treatment, according to the CDC. Salmonella causes 1.2 million illnesses in the U.S. each year, with food being the source for nearly 1 million of them.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reminded people Tuesday morning of the dangers of eating raw dough when baking. “Flour, regardless of brand, can contain bacteria that cause disease,” the agency said on Twitter.

Winn-Dixie said it had not received any “reports of illnesses associated with this recall,” according to CNN. Publix urged customers against consuming the affected flour, and said in a statement, “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.” Publix added that no other Pillsbury products have been impacted by the recall and are safe for consumption.