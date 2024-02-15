More than $12,000 worth of stolen cosmetics discovered by Lynnwood Police

Two people believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring in Lynnwood were caught with thousands of dollars worth of stolen cosmetics.

Police responded to a theft in progress in Alderwood Mall earlier this month. When they arrived, a store employee said identified two people stealing makeup, and they were recognized for stealing from the store the day before.

The two were taken into custody, and their car was confiscated. Inside the car, police found more than $12,000 in stolen cosmetics.

Pictures tweeted by police of the stolen cosmetics showed a pile of eyeliner, mascara, and face powder, some with the distinctive high-end Fenty logo.

The cosmetics were being sold for “pennies on the dollar and being shipped across state lines,” police said in their release.

One of the suspects was booked for organized retail theft. The other suspect is a juvenile who was released to their parents/guardian.