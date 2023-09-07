More than 125 jobs coming to Middle Georgia. New facility to be built in Warner Robins

A new facility in Warner Robins will bring more than 125 jobs and invest more than $120 million in the Middle Georgia area.

Pratt Industries, Inc., a Georgia-based packaging company, plans to build a new production facility in Robins Industrial Park located in the part of Warner Robins in Peach County, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp.

“We are excited to welcome Pratt Industries into the City of Warner Robins,” said Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda W. Patrick, in the release. “Their investment will be the largest single private investment in the history of our city and will provide over 100 new careers for our growing population.”

The 496,000-square-foot facility will be the company’s 13th site in Georgia and will produce corrugated boxes using 100% recycled containerboard. Operations in the new facility are expected to begin in late 2024, according to the release.

Across the company, Pratt Industries, Inc., employs more than 10,000 workers worldwide and was founded 30 years ago, according to its website. As America’s fifth largest corrugated packaging company and the world’s largest, privately-held 100% recycled paper and packaging company, the company has invested more than $800 million in the state of Georgia.

“Thanks to our highly-skilled workforce and reliable infrastructure, we’re ripe for development and this is a huge win for us. This project will bring more opportunities for good jobs to our citizens, and I believe having Pratt here in Middle Georgia will be an asset to other industries in the area who rely on their products,” said Martin Moseley, Chairman of the Peach County Board of Commissioners. “We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship and are excited to be a part of the partnership.”