More than 14 pounds marijuana plus THC seized in I-20 traffic stop in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER – A Big Spring driver was found to have more than 14 pounds of marijuana and more than 2 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, after a traffic stop Thursday the Sweetwater Police Department reported on Facebook.

The 40-year-old man was charged with first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, third-degree felony possession of marijuana and third-degree felony prohibited substance in correctional facility.

He was taken to Nolan County Jail and later released on bonds totaling $32,000, a jail spokesperson said.

Sweetwater police said a Big Spring man was arrested during an Interstate 20 traffic stop early Thursday for having in a suit case more than 14 pounds of marijuana and more than 2 pounds of THC.

A Sweetwater officer stopped the vehicle for a minor traffic violation about 1 a.m. on Interstate 20 near the Hillsdale Road exit, the release said.

"During the stop, the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle," the release said, resulting in the discovery of a suitcase containing the illegal drugs.

A search of the suspect during his jail booking revealed he was in possession of additional contraband, police said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: 14 pounds marijuana discovered in I-20 traffic stop in Sweetwater