More than 15 people arrested in human trafficking sting, Coweta County deputies say

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested over 15 people during a two-night human trafficking sting this week.

According to deputies, the CCSO Crime Suppression Unit focused on locating victims of human trafficking and sex buyers admist the arrests.

During the operation, officials say they found four women identified as victims of human trafficking. The victims were taken to an undisclosed “safe house” where they would receive the help they needed to move forward from the incidents.

Authorities said all women contacted in this operation were offered the same assistance, with some refusing aid.

Deputies have not specified how many victims there were in this case.

The following is a list of charges made against the individuals during the operation:

Pandering (15 counts)

Prostitution (eight counts)

Pimping (three counts)

Possession of cocaine (two counts)

Possession of marijuana with intent (two counts)

Possession of THC (one count)

Possession of Schedule four narcotics (one count)

Possession of methamphetamine (three counts)

Possession of marijuana (three counts)

Human trafficking (one count)

Channel 2 Action News reached out to CCSO for the complete list of those charged during the operation but has not received a response.

