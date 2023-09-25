More than 160 companies plan to attend Defence Industries Forum

Ukraine has already received confirmation of participation in the Defence Industries Forum to be held in Kyiv from 165 defence industry companies.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "165 defence companies from 26 nations have already confirmed their attendance at our Defence Industries Forum. It will boost co-production and cooperation to strengthen Ukraine and our partners," Kuleba reported, adding that he is working on the organisation of the forum together with Rustem Umierov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention in mid-August to hold the Defence Industries Forum in Ukraine.

At the beginning of September, Dmytro Kuleba mentioned that the event should take place in Kyiv "in a few weeks".

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following his meeting with the US President during his visit last week, announced an agreement to produce weapons jointly.

