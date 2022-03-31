More than 161,000 lbs. of peanut butter recalled over possible stainless steel fragments

Skippy Foods announced Thursday it is recalling thousands of pounds of peanut butter after stainless steel fragments were suspected in some of the packages.

The company says 9,353 cases of peanut butter, or 161,692 pounds, are affected by the recall.

The three products that could possible contain the fragments are the Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.

The possible stainless steel fragments came from a piece of the manufacturing machine used to make the product.

“Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue,” the company stated. “The manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern.”

The company said the recall only affects the three products and is happening with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

