More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah TV interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

FILE PHOTO: Annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah Winfrey's television bombshell interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, according to preliminary data cited by Variety and the Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

The numbers are expected to rise when broadcaster CBS releases final official data later on Monday.

Sunday's two-hour interview was the first given by the couple since they stepped back from the British royal family a year ago. Meghan spoke of feeling suicidal, and accused the royal family of racism, while Harry said his father, Prince Charles, had let him down.

While a ratings success for CBS, the preliminary 17.1 million audience was well below that of last year's Oscars telecast at 23.6 million - one of the biggest celebrity events on U.S. television.

Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Winfrey dominated the conversation on social media, morning television shows and newspaper front pages on Monday in Britain and abroad.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Police release CCTV footage of missing Sarah Everard

    Police investigating the "totally out of character" disappearance of a woman missing since Wednesday evening have released a CCTV image of her. Sarah Everard, 33, left a friend's house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm and began walking home to Brixton, said Scotland Yard. She is thought to have left Leathwaite Road through a back gate and walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home around 50 minutes later, but she has not been seen or heard from since. It is unclear if she returned to her home address, said the force.

  • Missing man tracked down after police find hidden message on Christmas card

    The investigation had hit a dead end after the man had disappeared from Coventry last month.

  • Nike Debuts “We Play Real” Film to Celebrate Black Women

    In tandem with the video, the Swoosh will also be hosting a pitch competition and social campaign designed to elevate black voices.

  • Prince Harry Talks Changed Relationships With Princes Charles And William

    The Duke of Sussex revealed in an interview with Oprah that his father had "stopped taking his calls" and that his family was "trapped" in the monarchy.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview: ‘Trash-a-thon,’ ‘Bomb,’ ‘Terrible State’ Among U.K. Reactions

    The U.K. woke up on Monday morning to news of the explosive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the U.S. Sunday evening on CBS. “I’m angry to the point of boiling over. I’m sickened by what I’ve just seen. This is a two-hour trash-a-thon of our monarchy and royal […]

  • Marathon fight to pass U.S. pandemic relief tests Democrats' majority

    The battle to pass a COVID-19 relief bill demonstrated how hard things will be for U.S. President Joe Biden's Democrats in Congress, facing opposition from right and left as they try to score big wins with small majorities. A smiling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sang the praises of Democratic unity on Saturday after his chamber approved the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, one of the largest economic stimulus packages ever. But a day earlier, the Senate was paralyzed for hours when just one Democrat bucked a proposal from his own party affecting unemployment benefits.

  • Big Changes Coming at VW over the Next 10 Years

    Wolfsburg views electrification as just one part of its evolution and will keep ICEs a part of the mix. Is this a smarter move than other automakers' more aggressive electrification plans?

  • Meghan Markle's First Time Meeting the Queen Was "Lovely and Easy," but Also Telling

    In her revelatory interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Meghan Markle described in great detail her first time meeting Queen Elizabeth II, and how it signaled the profound changes her life would soon undergo. "In everybody's family, the grandmother is the matriarch, known in many families as the queen," Oprah noted, to which Meghan replied, "She was one of the first people I met."

  • Meghan on lack of protection provided by royal family

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, tells Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview on CBS about the protections she felt she didn't receive from the royal family. See more here.

  • Prince Harry Heartbreakingly Compares Meghan Markle To Princess Diana

    The Duke of Sussex got emotional while telling Oprah Winfrey how his wife’s experience with British tabloids stacks up to his late mother’s.

  • Last Night, People Learned For The First Time That The British Monarchy Is Bad

    In their first public interview since leaving the royal family, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealed the myriad of ways the monarchy either caused them — or failed to protect them from — outright harm. From sharing that certain members of the royal family were “concerned” about their son Archie’s skin tone, to refusing to help Meghan seek inpatient mental health treatment during a period of suicidal ideation, to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, making Meghan cry before her wedding, people got an inside look into just how horrific, racist, and backstabbing the British Monarchy is — if they didn’t know it already. Shortly after the candid interview with Oprah Winfrey started airing, #AbolishTheMonarchy began trending on Twitter. “The whole idea of a ‘superior bloodline’ is inherently racist,” one person tweeted. “The way people are programmed to worship the monarchy is one of the things that’s kept working class people from believing in their own worth, fueling a tug the forelock mentality. It’s deeply unhealthy, as is the institution itself,” another posted. But revelations that the Royal Family is inherently problematic is nothing new. The monarchy went out of its way to protect Prince Andrew, a friend to known rapist and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, among allegations that he was a frequent client of Epstein’s. Andrew’s name appears in a number of depositions investigating Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Virginia Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was a minor on more than one occasion. However, this behavior of protecting their own and throwing down outsiders predates even Andrew and Markle. When she was alive, Princess Diana spoke out about the ways the family attacked her for being a “strong woman” and after the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles as a result of numerous extra-marital affairs. “Actually, when I say many people I mean the establishment that I married into, because they have decided that I’m a non-starter,” she said in an interview with BBC. “Because I do things differently, because I don’t go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head.” Diana went on to say: “I don’t think I have many supporters in that environment” and that the royals “see me as a threat of some kind.” “I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path, and I think it’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear,” she continued. From instances of subtle and overt racism, to the palace hosting “tabloid parties” to stay in the good graces of the U.K. media, to the whole, you know, gaining and maintaining power as the result of thousands of years spent colonizing Black and brown countries, that the British Monarchy was anything other than cruel to the first princess of color is hardly surprising. Perhaps that’s why the palace took a policy stance of not commenting on Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview, and have made no public post-interview statements at this time — rarely have they had to explain themselves. But that doesn’t make what Meghan endured any less horrifying. Let’s recap what Markle endured: The Royal family actively refused to help a suicidal pregnant woman, they. cut off the new family financially, they chose not to protect Meghan from racist tabloid vilification, and they didn’t want Archie to have the title of “prince” and the protection that comes with it. The monarchy is continuing arguably two of its most cherished traditions of all: attacking strong women and perpetuating racism. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Meghan Markle's New Look Included An Ode To DianaMeghan Markle’s Suits Husband Is On Her SideMeghan Markle's Makeup Artist Sounds Off On Rumors

  • What the Nets trade means for Durant and Knicks

    Ian Begley breaks down what the Nets trade means for Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the New York Knicks. Who can the Nets sign now?

  • Why Meghan Markle Called the Royal Family "The Firm" in Her Interview With Oprah

    Here's the meaning behind the Windsors' self-aware nickname.

  • French billionaire Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

    French billionaire and long-serving MP Olivier Dassault died in a helicopter crash Sunday. The private helicopter went down while flying over Touques near the seaside resort town of Deauville in northern France around 6 p.m. It’s believed the pilot also died in the crash. President Emmanual Macron paid tribute to Dassault on Twitter, calling his death a great loss. “Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, deputy, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. "His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts [with] his family and loved ones.”

  • Oprah confirms neither the Queen or Prince Phillip raised concerns about baby Archie having ‘dark’ skin

    If you’re wondering who voiced concerns to Prince Harry about how dark his child with Meghan Markle might be, this morning Oprah Winfrey confirmed that it definitely was not the Queen or Prince Phillip. Perhaps one of the most explosive revelations to come out of Winfrey’s long-anticipated sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Sunday was that while Markle was pregnant a member of the royal family once voiced concerns to Harry about how dark their unborn baby Archie’s skin might be.

  • JD Could Withdraw Fintech Arm IPO Amidst Regulatory Crackdown: Report

    Chinese e-commerce major JD.Com Inc’s (NASDAQ: JD) fintech unit, JD Technology, will likely withdraw its IPO application on Shanghai’s technology-heavy Star Market amidst China’s widespread crackdown on the extensive online finance industry, Bloomberg reports based on the South China Morning. What Happened: JD Technology, previously known as JD Digits, was renamed after absorbing JD’s AI and cloud businesses earlier this year. The withdrawal was influenced by China’s regulatory policy update, which blocked Jack Ma’s ambitious Ant Group Co IPO in November. China Communist Party recently prioritized data disclosure norms regarding search, e-commerce, and social media by the tech companies for the next five years to promote the healthy development of the sharing and online economies. Beijing was also reportedly launching a platform for sharing public and government data. JD Technology was planning to rake around $3 billion (20 billion yuan) and might reapply going forward. JD.com stock shed 5% in Hong Kong on Monday. Why It Matters: China’s fintech industry was rendered vulnerable since the introduction of new regulations on consumer lending in November, leading to the abrupt suspension of Jack Ma’s Ant’s planned $35 billion debuts in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Beijing initiated a crackdown on alleged monopolistic practices by its giant internet industry last November over their growing influence from voluminous data collection. The regulatory crackdown compelled the fintech companies to reconsider their IPOs and raise cash to adhere to the rules requiring online lending companies to provide 30% funding for loans. Previously, companies like Ant and Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU), the fintech arm of Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. Of China Ltd (OTC: PNGAY) (OTC: PIAIF) kept about 2% of their loans on their books. JD Technology promoted its Chief Compliance Officer to the CEO last December to manage the growing regulatory crackdown. Lufax, which went public in New York in October, had cautioned investors regarding its plan to raise the proportion of loan risk with lending partners to 20% from 2% due to regulatory trends. The stock declined close to 13% since Feb. 16. However, it is presently trading at 12.7% above its IPO price. Price action: JD shares are trading lower by 3.92 at $87.16 in the pre-market session on the last check Monday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLegal Tussle With Amazon Puts Microsoft's B JEDI Contract In Jeopardy: BloombergAllied Esports Shares Are Trading Lower On Bally's Acquisition Proposal For 0M© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving and James Harden put on a show for Team Durant

    Both Kyrie Irving and James Harden had great games representing the Brooklyn Nets for Team Durant well.

  • Oprah Winfrey Passes On Message From Prince Harry: Neither The Queen Or Prince Philip Made Remarks About Archie’s Skin Color

    Oprah Winfrey joined CBS This Morning today to reflect on her bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — and in doing so, cast more light on one of the most shocking revelations from the conversation: That a member of the royal family raised questions about the color of their son’s skin. Markle revealed […]

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview with Oprah Reportedly Cost CBS Upwards of $7 Million

    But the Sussexes were not paid to participate.

  • Biden’s Giant Stimulus to Easily Pass House, Democrats Say

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion package will sail through the House when it takes up the bill on Tuesday, according to Democratic lawmakers and aides, even after proposals progressives championed were scaled back.The Senate’s changes to the House-passed bill, made to appease moderates and comply with parliamentary rules, included dropping a proposed minimum wage increase but are unlikely to prove enough to make progressive Democrats vote against it.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can only afford to have four Democrats oppose a bill for it to pass, if all members are voting and Republicans are lined up in opposition, given her party’s thin majority. Two Democrats joined a united GOP in voting against the initial version of the stimulus.Pelosi on Sunday predicted the bill will pass.“In two days, the House will have a resounding, hopefully bipartisan, vote for justice,” Pelosi said in a letter to her caucus on Sunday. “We can then send it to the president and move quickly to distribute its life-saving resources.”Other senior lawmakers agreed.“I don’t think there is any trouble. What Democrat is going to vote against a bill that cuts poverty by a third, expands child tax credits and SNAP, gives $1,400 to 80% of their constituents?” said Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, a chief architect of the American Rescue Plan bill. SNAP refers to a federal food-assistance program.With Biden now cruising to his first legislative victory less than two months after proposing his relief bill, economists have baked its effects into their forecasts for a stronger recovery in 2021.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists see the unemployment rate tumbling to 4.3% by year-end, from 6.2% in February, with employment climbing by almost 7.4 million for 2021, making up most of the 9.4 million plunge in payrolls last year.“Growth will be rip-roaring during the coming year,” Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi wrote Sunday, citing additional fiscal stimulus, the end of the pandemic and consumers emerging from lockdown.The outsize stimulus has propelled a surge in bond yields, with 10-year rates punching through to the highest levels in more than a year last week.Deadline NearsDemocratic aides said the looming March 14 expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits makes for a strong disincentive for any rank-and-file members to try to force a renegotiation with the Senate. That could risk missing the deadline, with assistance lapsing.Progressives who had expressed concern about any changes in the Senate so far are holding their fire, with the Congressional Progressive Caucus issuing a statement calling the upper chamber’s changes “minor.”The Sunrise Movement, a group devoted to fighting climate change, criticized the exclusion of the minimum wage increase -- a priority for progressives -- while still saying the package could eventually become comparable to New Deal programs driven by former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.“The passing of this stimulus package is historic. It is a big shift from 2009 and shows that Biden has the potential to be an FDR President,” said Ellen Sciales, spokesperson for group. “However, it’s an embarrassment that Democrats in full control of Congress and the White House couldn’t pass a $15 minimum wage they promised.”The Senate reduced weekly supplemental unemployment benefit to $300 per week through Sept. 6, compared with $400 through August in the House bill. The new version also now lets individuals earning up to $150,000 to collect $10,200 in benefits tax free.Senate’s TweaksWhile the ceiling for zeroing out stimulus checks was lowered to $80,000 from $100,000 by the Senate, the bill now made student-loan relief tax-free. A progressive attempt to add a phased-in $15 minimum wage to the package failed when eight senators in the Democratic caucus voted Friday against waiving budget rules to allow it in the bill.Marathon negotiations Friday night showcased the delicate balance of power in the Senate, and the sway of moderates. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer contended with a move by West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin to back a GOP proposal to phase out the enhanced jobless benefits by mid-July.With Schumer arguing that such a change could cause trouble in the House, Manchin ultimately compromised, and backed the deal to keep aid going until September.Progressive House Democrats are already turning their attention to getting their proposals in a second budget reconciliation bill -- which allows for Senate approval by a simple majority, rather than the usual 60 votes to cut off debate. Congress is expected to take up the next reconciliation bill before the August recess.Read More: Biden’s Economic Legacy at Stake as Next Package Takes ShapeThe White House is already engaged in crafting a “Build Back Better” package that is expected include both infrastructure investments and progressive priorities like funding for child and elder care.“There’s still work to be done, but this is a crucial down-payment on the $3-to-$4.5 trillion in stimulus needed to fully recover,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal tweeted after the Senate passed the bill.(Updates with statement from the Sunrise Movement in 14th and 15th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.