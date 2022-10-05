More than 170 companies to attend Cedarville University job fair today

Cedarville University will host it’s annual fall career fair today and more than 170 employers from across the country are expected to attend.

The career fair will take place Oct. 5 in the Doden Field House from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Companies attending the fair include Proctor and Gamble, Boeing, Honda, Samaritan’s Purse, Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“We are thankful that we have the opportunity to connect individuals with some of the leading organizations in our country this career fair,” said Jeff Reep, director of career services at Cedarville University.

The event is open to the public.