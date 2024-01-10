More Than $1M Approved To Reopen Harborside Park
Kasia Gregorczyk reports from Chula Vista.
Kasia Gregorczyk reports from Chula Vista.
The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform will cut 35% of its staff, or roughly 500 employees, Bloomberg reports, and will announce the reduction as early as this week. Twitch did not immediately respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Shortly after Twitch co-founder and longtime CEO Emmett Shear handed the reigns to its now-CEO Dan Clancy, the company laid off 400 employees.
Treasure Financial has laid off 14 employees, the fintech startup confirmed to TechCrunch today. The move affected some 60% to 70% of the company, according to multiple sources familiar with internal operations. Sam Strasser, founder and CEO of Treasure Financial, told TechCrunch that “a need to streamline our operations and align our workforce with our current strategic goals and financial realities” drove the decision.
Wilson and Payton have been in communication since the quarterback said the Broncos benched him due to contract talks.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs.
Tesla lowers range estimates for Model Y, Model S, and Model X for unknown reasons. It cites vehicle and EPA changes; Model 3 range figures untouched.
A Chinese state-backed institute has reportedly found a way to identify people who send files and messages via AirDrop. Police are said to have used the method to identify several people suspected of sharing 'undesirable content.'
Steele served as an assistant to Nick Saban three different times at Alabama.
Duolingo has cut 10 percent of its contractors and using AI tools to handle the tasks they used to do, Bloomberg reports.
Samsung unveiled a new version of its Ballie robot ball, and it will reportedly be available for sale this year.
As a fan since 2015, I can say that working out has become — dare I say — fun!
The Peregrine spacecraft mission has experienced an anomaly after a successful launch that stopped the vehicle from pointing its solar array at the sun. This is putting the planned moon landing in danger.
Another high-profile Dodgers signing comes with deferred payouts.
The 2024 awards season kicks off tonight with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
The five winners of AARP's Purpose Prize have improved the world around them and found new purpose themselves.
The Golden State Warriors' trying season got a bit worse.
For two years, Netflix subscribers have been able to download tons of mobile games, all included for free with their subscription. Netflix has developed more than 75 mobile games, boasting popular IPs like Grand Theft Auto, Love Is Blind, Monument Valley and Oxenfree, among many others. Now, Netflix could potentially be exploring ways to generate revenue from its gaming business, a recent report suggests.
Tagovailoa has used all five seasons of his eligibility but could get a waiver for a sixth.
Two stray dogs that have been attacking cars at a Houston car lot have been captured and could be adopted. And they have an excuse: cats.
The Mariners are reportedly working on another trade with the Rays.
One in 3 workers cashed out their retirement account when leaving a job. Don't be among them.