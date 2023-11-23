More than 2,000 take part in 32nd annual Turkey Trot in Greensburg

Nov. 23—If you're looking to work up a Thanksgiving Day appetite, running a 5K has to be among one the best options.

For more than 2,000 people taking part in the annual Turkey Trot in downtown Greensburg, it's an option that came with a bonus — proceeds from the 32nd annual event went to local charity organizations.

Kim Debes of Greensburg brought her five children along with friend Karly Vesely. Debes' son Gabe was one of several people in the crowd sporting a turkey hat.

"It's a fun way to get the day started," Debes said. "It's a great way to get together with friends before we get together with family. The kids are always running around with their friends."

Race committee member Carol Palcic said more than 1,600 people preregistered for this year's Turkey Trot.

"We had another 100 register last night and we've probably done 200 or 300 registrations this morning," Palcic said. "We ran out of this year's race shirts, so luckily we always try to have some shirts from previous years on hand to give out."

Aiden Verkleeren, 13, of Plum, had no need for a shirt. Alongside his brother Derek, 26, of Belle Vernon — who was decked out in an American flag tank top with matching shorts in the 37-degree weather — Aiden pulled off his shirt as he stood at the front of the pack awaiting the starting gun.

Was there any sort of strategic advantage to going shirtless?

"Definitely not," Aiden said as his brother laughed.

"I wore this in the hopes that people will look at it and say, 'Maybe he's fast,'" Derek said.

Sisters Evelyn and Margaret Adams ran the 5K with their father Eric, who recently moved to Greensburg from New Hampshire.

"We've run turkey trots everywhere we've lived, so we were really happy to find one here," Eric said.

The honorary starter for this year's race were Dr. Caleb Bupp of Greensburg, whose father Dr. Barry Bupp is one of the event's founders.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .