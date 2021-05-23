More than 2,000 remaining National Guard members are reportedly leaving DC 4 months after troops were deployed to secure the city

The National Guard is ramping up its presence in Washington, DC, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration following the Capitol siege on January 6. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

National Guard troops who have been stationed in DC for months are set to return home on Sunday.

National Guard Public Affairs told WUSA 9 that Capitol Police "have not requested the Guard to stay past May 23."

The guardsmen were sent to DC after the US Capitol riot and ahead of Biden's inauguration.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The remaining National Guard members deployed in Washington, DC, for months are set to return to their home assignments on Sunday.

In January, officials strengthened security in the District with more than 20,000 guardsmen following the deadly riot at the US Capitol building and ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration. Since then, the number of troops on the ground in DC has significantly decreased, and according to WUSA 9, about 2,149 remaining members can leave as their mission on Capitol Hill has come to an end.

"The Capitol Police have not requested the Guard to stay past May 23," Captain Chelsi B. Johnson of National Guard Public Affairs told WUSA9. "Once the mission concludes, D.C, National Guard will return to normal operations, and the out-of-state Guard members will return to their home station."

Members of Virginia National Guard walk by the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2021. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The National Guard commended the troops for their work in the nation's capital in a statement to WJLA-TV.

"Augmenting security, providing communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support were the primary needs, and the National Guard answered the call and delivered," the National Guard told the outlet. "It was an honor and privilege to serve and protect the communities in the National Capital Region."

The National Guard's presence garnered widespread attention as members swarmed Capitol Hill in the days after January 6. Lawmakers condemned the conditions the members were facing as reports said some guardsmen were sleeping in close quarters on the ground in parking garages.

Politico reported in January that one member told the outlet morale among the troops was low because of the long hours and rough conditions.

"The treatment we've received lately and the Covid symptoms we face are taking their toll. Especially as it becomes clear to us that we are no longer wanted," the person told Politico. "It's shameful."

Read the original article on Insider