More than 2,000 without power after strong storms, possible tornadoes hit the Miami Valley

Feb. 28—Thousands remained with power early this afternoon after strong thunderstorms across the region with possible tornadoes touching down in Riverside and Clark County.

Nearly 2,400 people were without service as of 12:41 p.m., with the majority of outages in Clark and Montgomery counties. As of 12:41 p.m., there were 1,340 Ohio Edison customers without service in Clark County.

Earlier, Montgomery County had more than 5,400 as of 5:20 a.m. However, shortly before 12:30 p.m. the number of Montgomery County customers without power was down to about 950, according to AES Ohio's online outage map.

As of 12:20 p.m., AES Ohio had 1,058 total customers without power.

The company reminded people to never touch downed power lines. People can report outages and downed power lines at aes-ohio.com/outage or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243).

Following are outages reported as of 12:20 p.m. by AES Ohio and Ohio Edison:

Clark County: 1,340

Greene County: 78

Miami County: 1

Montgomery County 972

Preble County: 3