More than 2,500 lorries in Poland queuing to enter Ukraine

As of the morning of 3 December, more than 2,500 lorries are queuing in Poland to cross into Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, State Border Guard Service spokesman, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Demchenko: "Unfortunately, the blockade is continuing for the time being. The four areas where those participating in the action on the other side of the border are obstructing the movement of lorries on access roads are the Jagodzin, Krakovets and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, and from 23 November, the Shehyni checkpoint was added.

As of this morning, according to the information we have from the Polish border guards, more than 2,500 lorries are in the queue heading towards Ukraine."

Details: As Demchenko said, the largest number of lorries are at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, where there are 850, and another 600 are queuing at both Krakovets and Shehyni, as well as 450 at Jagodzin.

Demchenko specified that a certain number of lorries do cross the border, but they are very few compared to the time before 6 November, when the protests began.

For reference:

Polish hauliers, who have been blocking three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine for lorries since 6 November, began blocking another checkpoint on Thursday – Medyka-Shehyni. Their blockade might last until 3 January.

On 22 November, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) appealed to the new Sejm and Senate of Poland with a proposal to unblock the border for hauliers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv has an understanding of how to act and that "it will take some time" to make progress.

