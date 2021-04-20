More than $2.5M raised in race for Ron Wright’s US House seat. Here are top fundraisers

Republican Jake Ellzey and Democrat Shawn Lassiter were the top earners in their parties in the special election for a North Texas congressional seat, according to recent campaign finance filings.

The candidates are among 23 vying for Congressional District 6, previously held by late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright. Early voting began Monday. The district includes most of Arlington and Mansfield and all of Ellis and Navarro counties.

There are 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian running for the seat.

State Rep. Jake Ellzey, who represents House District 93 in the Texas Legislature, received more than $503,500 in contributions, according to his report. Lassiter, a former Fort Worth school teacher who works for a nonprofit, received nearly $322,300.

Ellzey reported more than $103,200 in expenditures, leaving him with nearly $400,300 on hand as early voting ramps up. Lassiter reported spending more than $201,000, putting her cash on hand at nearly $121,200.

Overall, Republicans received more contributions than Democrats heading into early voting, reporting roughly $1.7 million in contributions, not including loans. Democrats reported about $918,000 without loans, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Aside from Ellzey, the top two earners in the Republican field were Brian Harrison, the former chief of staff of the Health and Human Services Department under former President Donald Trump, and former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer. Harrison reported roughly $355,800 in contributions, not including a $285,000 loan to himself. Harrison reported spending nearly $264,600 and having almost $382,800 on hand. Rodimer reported about $337,100 in contributions, $173,500 in expenditures and nearly $163,600 on hand.

Susan Wright, the wife of late Rep. Ron Wright, has been considered a front-runner among Republicans, but somewhat lagged other Republicans in fundraising, reporting roughly $286,300 in contributions and spending about $158,100, with $128,200 on hand.

The top fundraisers outside of Lassiter on the Democratic side were former CD 6 candidate Jana Lynne Sanchez, who reported just over $299,000 in contributions, more than $202,800 in expenditures and roughly $96,200 on hand, and small business owner Lydia Bean, who reported nearly $223,100 in contributions, including a $9,200 contribution from herself. Bean reported spending more than $114,800, leaving roughly $108,200 in cash on hand.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 14 of the candidates had filed reports with the FEC outlining their campaign finances in the months leading up to the May 1 special election.

Early voting runs through April 27.