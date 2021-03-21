More than $2.6 million raised for sons of woman killed in Atlanta spa shooting

KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Accused gunman Robert Aaron Lang ripped apart an Atlanta community when he allegedly killed eight people at three massage parlors. Now, that community has come back together for some of its own.

A GoFundMe created to raise money for the sons of one of the victims, Hyun Jung Grant, has raised more than $2.6 million as of Sunday morning, from almost 70,000 individual donors.

Grant’s son, Randy Park, said the money will be used for funeral costs and basic necessities for him and his brother.

“She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today. Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world,” Park wrote.

“As much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of this tragedy. Frankly, I have no time to grieve for long.”

Park, who wrote that he and his brother are the only members of their South Korean family in the United States, said he has already been “advised” to move out of their home by the end of the month to find somewhere cheaper.

Grant, 51, was fatally shot at the Gold Spa in Piedmont Tuesday, one of eight people murdered that day.

Long, the 21-year-old suspect, told police that he has an “addiction to sex” and called the massage parlors, where he had visited before, a “temptation he wanted to eliminate.”

He has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, but police have denied any racial bias in the shootings, despite six of the eight victims being Asian women.

Long was captured at the end of a 150-mile high-speed chase after his family members identified him from security footage outside the parlors.

Recommended Stories

  • The LAPD tried to change its image after Rodney King. Here's what a photographer saw.

    Searing photographs of the LAPD in 1994 are on display in a virtual exhibition hosted by New York City's Bronx Documentary Center.

  • Attorney to turn over evidence in Deshaun Watson case

    The attorney representing the women who allege Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acted inappropriately or sexually assaulted them said he plans to turn over evidence and affidavits to the police and district attorney in Houston on Monday. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that his team also will be requesting that prosecutors empanel a grand jury to review the evidence to recommend whether criminal charges are warranted. As of Friday, Buzbee had filed civil suits in Harris County, Texas, against Watson on behalf of seven women.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE expand COVID-19 vaccination drive

    Saudi Arabia and neighbouring United Arab Emirates said on Sunday health authorities have expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above as Gulf states race to bring the virus under control. Riyadh said the health ministry will start inoculating its population aged 16 and above with Pfizer vaccines, while its citizens and residents aged of 18 and above will have Astrazeneca shots.

  • Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million

    Turkey's COVID-19 death toll rose above 30,000 on Sunday, while the cumulative number of cases topped 3 million, weeks after the country started easing restrictions, health ministry data showed. A total of 20,428 cases were recorded in the same period, raising the cumulative number of cases to 3,013,122. Turkey began easing restrictions against the pandemic on a province-by-province basis in early March, at a time when the nationwide daily infection rate was below 10,000.

  • Foster child gets his fairytale ending when math teacher adopts him

    Damien was set to leave school when get got sick. Instead, his math teacher, Finn Lanning, took him and eventually adopted him. Steve Hartman shares their story in this week's "On the Road."

  • 'Loving, Kind, Generous, Unselfish': Community Remembers Spa Owner Murdered in Atlanta Shootings

    A candlelit vigil was held outside of Youngs Asian Massage for the deceased in the Atlanta-area on Thursday night. At the vigil: Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, the owner of Youngs Asian Massage and her employee Daoyou Feng, 44, were honored outside the establishment, according to USA Today. Joined by Tan’s daughter, Jami Webb, 29, her ex-husband Michael Webb, 64, Jami’s fiancé, the three mourned Tan on what would’ve been her 50th birthday, according to AP News via ABC 6.

  • After Nearly Four Decades, a Tip Helps Solve the Killing of a School Cook

    Thirty-seven years ago, Virginia Hannon, a cook at an elementary school in Pembroke, Massachusetts, was found dead in her home. She had been beaten, stabbed and strangled. Detectives interviewed more than 50 people but were unable to solve the crime until a tipster called police last year and said that a man named Jesse Aylward, who had died the previous day, had confessed that he killed someone in Pembroke many years earlier. On Thursday, authorities said, DNA evidence collected from Aylward’s body definitively linked him to the crime scene and proved that he was responsible for Hannon’s brutal death Feb. 13, 1984. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Still, the slaying continues to trouble investigators and Hannon’s family, who said they did not know why Aylward had killed Hannon, who was 59 and lived alone, or whether they knew each other. “There’s a lot of questions that we still would like to answer, and we may never get all of the answers,” Rick Wall, the former police chief in Pembroke, said at a news conference with Hannon’s family Thursday. “But we’re never going to stop looking for exactly what happened and be able to give them the truth.” Aylward, who was 58 when he died in February 2020, grew up in Pembroke and lived near Hannon. Authorities said he had a criminal history from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s that included “some assaultive behavior.” An online obituary that matches his name and date of birth said he was a handyman who had once owned his own paving and seal-coating business. Hannon was known as the “lunch lady” at Bryantville Elementary School in Pembroke, about 30 miles south of Boston. She took care of stray cats, kept biscuits in her house for neighborhood dogs and loved bingo, family cookouts and ice cubes in her beer glass, her nephew Richard Hannon said. “She was a great woman,” Hannon said. “She was very family-oriented and loved the area, loved the people around here, and was very generous.” Virginia Hannon’s family has long wondered whether her killing might have been connected to a $380,000 inheritance she had collected from an aunt. Hannon had told friends about the money but had never flaunted it, Richard Hannon said. “People knew that she had gotten an inheritance from her aunt, but she wasn’t the type of person who would carry cash, and she wasn’t out buying filet mignons,” he said. “She drove an old car, and she was a very thrifty person.” The killing shook Pembroke, and over the years, police and Hannon’s family sought to keep her case in the public eye by telling her story. In 2019, they held a vigil for Hannon on the 35th anniversary of her death. Timothy Cruz, the Plymouth County district attorney, said authorities had never given up hope of solving the case. In 2019, investigators found that DNA samples taken from Hannon’s house — including broken glass from the door, bloody paper towels and the nylon stockings that had been used to strangle her — were all linked to the same unknown man. But attempts to identify that man through forensic genealogy, which uses genetic evidence to identify the relatives of criminals and eventually the criminals themselves, were not successful, investigators said. Then the tipster called police — one day after Aylward died in February 2020. Cruz said the person, whom he declined to describe, said Aylward had made a confession in early 2019. “He said he killed somebody in Pembroke many years ago,” Cruz said. “There’s really not a lot of information I can tell you about it, other than the fact that, obviously, this tipster knew this individual, and they had conversations, and they made those statements.” He said it was fortunate that the call had come so soon after Aylward died because authorities were able to retrieve DNA samples from Aylward’s body at the hospital. Detectives also searched a home in Brockton, about 12 miles west of Pembroke, where Aylward was believed to have lived. Aylward’s DNA matched the DNA samples that had been taken from the crime scene, including the broken glass on the door, the bloody paper towels and the nylon stockings, Cruz said. “We have exhausted all of the evidence that we currently have,” Cruz said, “and it all points in the direction of Jesse Aylward.” Still, he said, the evidence did not solve the mystery of why Hannon had been killed. “You know, the DNA gets us to the people, but it doesn’t necessarily get us to what exactly happened,” he said. Richard Hannon thanked police for never having given up on his aunt’s case, saying that “a little closure for her is nice.” But he said he hoped that someone who knew Aylward would call authorities to explain who he was and why he might have killed his aunt. “Somebody will remember, I believe,” he said. “Somebody will be brave enough to come forward.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘Vaccines have nothing to do with politics’: Trump’s Operation Warp Speed adviser urges GOP to push for shots

    Dr Moncef Slaoui tells CBS: ‘Many people probably have died or suffered because the whole situation became so political’

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • Rust, Guentzel lead Penguins past Devils 3-1

    Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 Saturday. Zach Aston-Reese also scored and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh, which won for the seventh time in nine games. Casey DeSmith made 24 saves as the Penguins a two-game skid.

  • Glock pistol disguised as toy Nerf gun seized in North Carolina drug raid

    A drug raid in North Carolina turned up narcotics, cash and plenty of guns – including a semiautomatic pistol well-disguised as a toy Nerf gun.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Billionaires, celebrities, and influencers from Mark Cuban to Lindsay Lohan are joining the NFT craze. Check out what they've auctioned.

    Musician Shawn Mendes, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski have also started selling NFTs.

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • Black leaders react to South Beach spring break curfew, crackdown: ‘unnecessary force’

    After weeks of uninhibited partying on South Beach by spring breakers, Miami Beach police turned away throngs of people — many of them Black and brown — from world-famous Ocean Drive Saturday night using a SWAT truck, pepper balls and sound cannons.