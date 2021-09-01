More than 2 dozen California students were left behind in Afghanistan following the final US flight out of the country

Taliban take control of Hamid Karzai International Airport after the completion of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 31, 2021. Wali Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At least 24 students from California are stranded in Afghanistan following the last US flight out of the country.

The California students in Afghanistan are from San Diego and Sacramento, according to local news outlets.

Officials from both California school districts told local news that efforts are still underway to get the student out of the country.

Officials from the Sacramento-area San Juan Unified school district told the Sacramento Bee on Tuesday that at least 24 students were stranded in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, officials from the San Diego-area Cajon Valley Union School District told KGTV that three students from one family were left behind in the country amid the Taliban takeover.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the San Juan school district is working with US Rep. Ami Bera to evacuate its remaining students from Afghanistan. A representative for Bera told the newspaper in a statement that the students' information has been sent to the State Department and Department of Defense but they have received no update from either department.

The Cajon Valley school district has been working with US Rep. Darrell Issa to get the children from its district out of Afghanistan, according to Fox5.

US Rep. Issa and US Rep. Bera did not immediately return requests for comment from Insider.

Cajon Valley Superintendent David Miyashiro told the news outlet that he is hopeful the one Cajon family left in the country will be evacuated because they know where the family is and still have the means to get to them, "it's just much more complicated now."

"One of our eighth graders, he said it was chaos," Miyashiro told Fox5 of one of the students still in Afghanistan. "You could see it in his eyes, anxiety and fear."

Miyashiro told Fox5 that it is a "conservative estimate" to say that over 1,000 children that are US citizens or children of Special Immigrant Visa holders are stranded in Afghanistan. Miyashiro speculated that over 20,000 US citizens and SIV holders are still in the country.

