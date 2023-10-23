More than 2 dozen minors found working in Kidron meatpacking facility: reports

Federal agents found more than two dozen children, mostly from Guatemala, illegally working inside a poultry plant in Kidron, NBC News reported.

Gerber's Poultry owns the meat processing and sanitation plant that produces Amish Farm Chicken, according to NBC News.

Homeland Security Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents raided the plant on the evening of Oct. 4, surrounding the facility and halting traffic to and from the plant before interviewing workers. NBC reported that no arrests were made at the time.

It is illegal in the U.S. for anyone under the age of 18 work in meatpacking plants or in any other hazardous occupation, according to the Federal Code of Regulations and the Fair Labor Standards Act.

This comes roughly three months after a 16-year-old boy died while working at a Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Mississippi, USA Today reported. This was the third death at the plant in three years.

