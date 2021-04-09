More than $2 million in drugs found in rug shipment at UPS Worldport in Kentucky

1 / 3

More than $2 million in drugs found in rug shipment at UPS Worldport in Kentucky

Morgan Eads
·1 min read

More than $2 million worth of methamphetamine was found hidden in a shipment of rugs at the UPS Worldport in Louisville this week.

The approximately 243 pounds of meth were found after a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer noticed an “anomaly” during a routine shipment examination on April 6, according to an announcement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The shipment the drugs were found in had been manifested as “silica gel” and was on its way from Mexico to Hong Kong.

The Fish and Wildlife Service alerted Customs and Border Protection, which then found “a white crystal substance” hidden in foil bags in the shipment, according to the news release. The powder was tested and showed the presence of methamphetamine.

The seized drugs have a street value of more than $2.16 million, according to Customs and Border Protection.

“This is a huge seizure that began with FWS and ended with our officers finding these packets of methamphetamine,” Louisville port director Thomas Mahn said in the release. “The men and women at the Port of Louisville are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky man sentenced to 30 years after admitting to production of child pornography

    A Bourbon County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

  • American dream dashed for migrants deported to Mexico

    Young families, many from Central America, who crossed the U.S. border seeking a better life, this week found themselves forced to head back south into Mexico.They had hoped President Joe Biden would allow them and their young children to stay in the U.S. until their immigration cases could be heard. Instead, many were promptly deported. Some, such as Julia and her young daughter, are now stuck in a 400-bed migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez.She wanted to be reunited with her husband and older daughter who, she says, are in the United States. "I feel separated from my daughter (in the U.S.). I wanted to be with her. My daughter was happy, I was happy that I was to arrive. And when she heard the news (of my deportation), she became sad, now she's sad and I am too."Julia did not give her last name. She said she has all but given up hope of reuniting with her family. She is now looking to return to her impoverished town in Guatemala, but with little money, she is unsure of how she will get there."Unfortunately it didn't happen like I had hoped. But thanks to God I am well, I am alive."U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continues to enforce a Trump-era policy of returning most southern-border crossers to Mexico. About 70,000 were rapidly deported in February alone, according to CBP data.The U.S. makes an exception in the case of unaccompanied children, who are permitted to stay. It has also permitted some families will young children to remain the U.S. if nearby Mexican cities cannot shelter them.With the rising deportations, migrants are growing ever more desperate. Disturbing video released by CBP last week shows adults scaling the 14-foot border fence and dropping two toddlers alone into the New Mexico desert.A border agent operating the camera spotted the girls, sisters, aged five and three, from Guatemala. They were retrieved by police, taken for medical evaluation, and are being held at the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station.U.S. authorities are working with Mexican law enforcement to identify those responsible for transporting the girls to the border.They could be smugglers, or family members clinging to hope.

  • Lakers injuries: Drummond available, Kuzma out vs. Heat

    Andre Drummond will return to the lineup on Thursday.

  • Migrants coming from Central America to US: 'We don't have many options'

    Crossing the Rio Grande is the last leg of an often long and always harrowing journey for hundreds of people hoping to start a new life in the U.S. It’s there that, even in the dead of night, the Texas Department of Public Safety patrols the border for human smugglers. Father Flor Rigoni, the director of a shelter in southern Mexico, told us in 2016 that he has witnessed many take on the extremely risky trek to U.S. soil, including women, children and the elderly. As of February, nearly 100,000 people were being held at U.S.-Mexico border facilities, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

  • Officials pause vaccinations in North Carolina after some adverse reactions

    Some people had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so officials in North Carolina paused vaccinations “out of an abundance of caution.”

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Should the U.S. rejoin the Iran nuclear deal?

    Would a revived nuclear agreement provide a path to a safer Middle East or is negotiating with Iran's abusive regime a mistake?

  • President Biden should neither ignore Cuba — nor repeat Obama’s mistakes there | Opinion

    One of the most important issues facing the Biden administration will be how to relate to Cuba.

  • Author Murray on why he hopes backlash over pro sports getting political will backfire

    Author Douglas Murray on backlash over pro sports getting political.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mike Pompeo Is Now on the Fox News Payroll—Because of Course

    JACQUELYN MARTINYet another member of Team Trump has joined Fox News.The conservative cable network announced Thursday that it has signed ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a paid on-air contributor. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first appearance as a network employee on Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends.“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo added.The move comes on the heels of Fox News hiring a slew of former Trump administration officials, family members, and campaign staff.In recent weeks, the network has brought on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, both of whom now host daytime programs on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively. The network has also hired Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and one-time campaign adviser, as a paid contributor.Much like Lara Trump, who has openly floated a Senate run in North Carolina, Pompeo has also hinted at electoral ambitions. His name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and he has recently laid such groundwork in Iowa, one of the GOP’s first primary states.If Pompeo or Trump do indeed decide to officially announce a run for office, precedent states that Fox News would terminate their contract. The network recently cut ties with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another former Trump official, after she jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race; and they have done the same thing in the past with contributors Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rishi Sunak told David Cameron he had 'pushed the team' to explore helping Greensill

    Rishi Sunak texted David Cameron to say he had "pushed the team" at the Treasury to explore helping a company that employed the former Prime Minister, it emerged on Thursday night. The Chancellor last year sent two messages to Mr Cameron in relation to Greensill, a finance firm advised by the ex-Tory leader that was seeking access to Government coronavirus support funding. Both were released after a Freedom of Information request was submitted. The disclosure comes amid a fierce lobbying row over the collapsed lender. Mr Sunak said he had "voluntarily published the communication" sent to Mr Cameron in the "interests of transparency". A government source said that since the texts were sent to and from his personal mobile rather than a ministerial device, the FOI rules were unclear about whether he was obliged to publish the messages. In a letter to the Labour shadow chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, Mr Sunak also confirmed that Mr Cameron had "reached out informally by telephone" to three Treasury ministers in total about Greensill's access to Covid funding – himself, the financial secretary Jesse Norman and the economic secretary John Glen.

  • Poet Amanda Gorman for president? Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hope so

    Poet Amanda Gorman, who discussed her future campaign for president in a new cover story for Vogue, already has endorsements from powerful figures.

  • Tech Tent: The end of ad tracking?

    Big changes from Apple and Google are set to shake up online ads - but is it a win for consumers?

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • Reports: Rep. Matt Gaetz sought blanket pardons from President Trump

    Rep. Matt Gaetz sought blanket pardons in Trump's final days, according to The New York Times and Fox News.

  • Tickets on sale for 'The Normal Heart' with Laverne Cox and Sterling K. Brown

    BIPOC and LGBTQ actors including Jeremy Pope and Guillermo Diaz will read the Larry Kramer play in an event organized by USC's ONE Archives.

  • Matt Gaetz is also reportedly under scrutiny over alleged Florida 'ghost' candidate skulduggery

    The federal investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), said to center on possible sex-trafficking violations and sex with a 17-year-old girl, has branched out to include a trip to the Bahamas with well-connected GOP allies and allegedly paid female companies plus whether Gaetz was involved in running a third-party "ghost" candidate in a state Senate race to help an associate, The New York Times reports. Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old girl, but his alleged partner in procuring women for sex, Joel Greenberg, is now expected to plead guilty and potentially flip on Gaetz, Greenberg's lawyer and federal prosecutors suggested Thursday. One congressional Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Wash.), has called on Gaetz to resign, and Gaetz's legislative director, Devin Murphy, abruptly quit last week, the Times reports. Investigators are in the early states of their inquiry into whether Gaetz worked with prominent Florida lobbyist Chris Dorworth to put a sham third-party candidate in a state Senate race to help a Gaetz associate, Jason Brodeur, beat a Democratic rival for an open seat, the Times reports. Recruiting a "ghost" candidate to swing a race against an opponent is generally legal, but secretly paying them to do so is frowned upon, legally speaking. In Brodeur's case, a third candidate did run but barely campaigned, and fliers depicted her as a Democrat, like Brodeur's opponent. Brodeur ultimately raised more than $3 million for the race and won by 7,600 votes; the third-party candidate, Jestine Iannotti, got 6,000 votes. Brodeur told the Times through a spokeswoman he had nothing to do with the Iannotti fliers and Dorworth said he never met, communicated with, or paid Iannotti, and doesn't recall discussing running a third-party candidate with Gaetz. "A ghost candidate scheme would be brazen even in Florida, which has been fertile ground for unseemly political ploys," the Times reports, though two little-known third-party candidates in Miami races last election did help Republicans win and keep control of the state Senate. "In one of the Miami races, which was decided by 32 votes, an accused ghost candidate and a campaign backer have been indicted on campaign finance charges." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipHunter Biden tells Jimmy Kimmel about crack, addiction, Donald Trump Jr.'s 'wildly comical' nepotism slurs