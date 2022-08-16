More than 2 million infant swings and rockers are being recalled over strangulation risks after a 10-month-old baby died

4moms is recalling over 2 million MamaRoo swings. Oliver Berg/picture alliance/Getty Images

4moms has recalled more than 2 million MamaRoo baby swings and RockaRoo rockers over strangulation risks.

Restraint straps of the products can dangle below the seat when they are not in use.

A 10-month-old died from asphyxiation after getting caught when crawling under a MamaRoo seat.

Baby-gear company 4moms is recalling more than 2 million MamaRoo baby swings and RockaRoo rockers as they pose strangulation risks to crawling infants.

The swings' and rockers' restraint straps can dangle below the seat when the products are not in use, creating a risk for crawling infants who can get tangled up in the straps, 4moms said in a statement on Monday.

A 10-month-old infant died from asphyxiation after getting caught in a MamaRoo strap when crawling under the seat, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, wrote in a statement on Monday. Another 10-month-old baby was rescued by a caregiver, but suffered bruises to his neck, said the CPSC. There have been no reports involving the RockaRoo, it added.

"Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access," said the CPSC.

Per the CPSC, 2 million MamaRoo swings versions 1.0 through 4.0, and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers have been sold in the US. Another 600,000 MamaRoos and 10,000 RockaRoos have been sold in Canada.

"We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings," said 4moms CEO Gary Waters in a statement sent to Insider. "After investigating the circumstances behind these two incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC."

He added 4moms is committed to "the highest quality and safety standards so that parents feel safe, secure, and confident in their decision to have 4moms support their family." The company is offering free strap fasteners that consumers can order online to hold the straps in place.

The newest version of the MamaRoo, launched in July, is not included in the recall.

