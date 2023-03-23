More than $2 million worth of drugs, firearms confiscated from Newport News ‘pop-up market’

Police in Newport News have charged four people in connection with a “pop-up-market” selling drugs and firearms on Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Newport News Police Department, responding officers were met by two armed security guards outside the market in the 10500 block of Jefferson Avenue. Once inside, police said officers executed a search warrant and seized six firearms, 205 pounds of marijuana, 309 pounds of THC-infused edibles, 34 pounds of “wax” or liquid THC, 2 pounds of mushrooms and approximately $10,000 in cash. According to NNPD, the drugs seized have a street value of nearly $2.5 million.

Police detained about 60 people during the raid, but only four are currently charged. Jason Chamblee, Shakeal Heard and Joseph Holley were arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana. Terrence Wynne was charged with possession of a firearm with a threaded barrel.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said that more charges could be made.

On March 9, a similar market in Portsmouth was busted by police, totaling 13 firearms, 100 pounds of marijuana and a variety of THC products such as candy. At that time, 41 adults were detained during the bust, but no one claimed ownership of the firearms or marijuana and everyone was released without charges, the department said.

Under state code, it is illegal to sell, distribute or possess with intent to sell marijuana. Furthermore, it is illegal to possess more than one ounce of marijuana or marijuana product.

