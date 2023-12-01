More than 2 months after his disappearance, there's still no sign of David Moffett

PELLSTON — Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin met with community members on Tuesday night in Pellston to address concerns regarding the disappearance of David Moffett, a 70-year-old Center Township resident with Alzheimer's.

Moffett was first reported missing around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. The last known sighting of Moffett was around 4:30 p.m. the same day near Levering and Larks Lake Road.

His dog was missing as well. The dog, Stella, returned home alone on Oct. 4.

A missing person posters showing David Moffett and his dog Stella is taped to the bar at North Perk Coffee on Oct. 5, 2023.

While the search isn't formally over — the county will still investigate leads if they come in — Wallin said people are not actively out searching for Moffett anymore. The county switched to a clue-based investigation on Oct. 9.

During Tuesday's meeting, Wallin was joined by Emmet County Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Blythe and State Rep. Neil Friske.

Friske said he wrote a piece of legislation he will be presenting for a vote next year that introduces Silver Alerts, which are alerts about elderly missing persons using the same infrastructure as Amber Alerts.

Wallin said he was asked by Moffett's family to participate in a public meeting where people could ask questions about the search. During the meeting, Wallin explained the timeline of the investigation, from when Moffett was reported missing to the last known sighting, as well as the series of steps that followed.

Nathan Moffett, David's son, said he wanted to use the meeting as an opportunity for people to express their thanks and gratitude, and also offer suggestions for if something like his father's disappearance happens again.

"During the search efforts, we realized there was such a heavy community involvement during this — and many people who were there a little bit, many people would have heard about it, and helped peripherally — that it would be beneficial, and be so necessary, to do a big debrief to the community of what happened and invite everyone and have all professional parties who are involved there," Nathan told the News-Review.

Nathan said it was a well attended event, though he didn't feel all decisions made by the sheriff's office were explained as well as he wish they would've been.

"We did everything we felt that we can do, and unfortunately, I feel sorry for the family, and I wanted to put closure to this — and closure for my office — but it didn't happen," Wallin told the News-Review.

Moffett first left his home around 10 a.m. that Friday, Wallin said, and was reported missing around five hours later. A friend of Wallin's said he saw him at Levering and Larks Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. that day, with Stella, but that information did not come to Wallin until two days later.

The search began that Friday, but Blythe was not informed about Moffett's disappearance until Monday.

Nathan said he was especially disappointed in this delay because his father went missing two weeks prior to this incident, and Blythe was immediately called in and Moffett was found quickly.

"My dad went missing two weeks prior to this last time, and when he did and we called it in, the Emmet County Sheriff's Office activated and deployed and mobilized the Emmet County Emergency Management," he said. "So all of these search rescue teams were out right away, but for whatever reason, this time when he went missing they didn't get mobilized, or deployed or called for three days."

He said his mother, Jama, had been in communication with different volunteers interested in participating in search and rescue efforts, as well as in communication with the sheriff's office. He added that people from other search and rescue entities were "bewildered as to why they (hadn't) been involved yet."

Wallin said much of his decision was based on poor weather conditions that weekend, wanting to prevent injury to other people with storms rolling through the area.

Carrie Ketterer, one of David and Jama Moffett's neighbors who attended the event and participated in the search, said she was "sick" over how the sheriff's office handled the investigation.

Ketterer said she helped with feeding volunteers throughout the search.

"It makes me just absolutely sick to my stomach that I really believe we had a chance of a better outcome," Ketterer said.

Between 100-150 volunteers participated in the search, Blythe said. He said there was a combined total of 28,000 man hours put into the search for Moffett, and that does not include hours put in from the sheriff's office.

Blythe said the surrounding counties, Michigan State Police, All County Search and Rescue, Emmet County Search and Rescue, an equestrian team, different K-9 teams, the Christian Aid Ministries team and more contributed to the search.

Following this event, Ketterer said she hopes people know that if something like this happens again, there are other resources beyond the sheriff's department and says pressure should be put on the sheriff's office to call in those other resources.

A missing persons poster of David Moffett hangs on a pole in downtown Harbor Springs on Oct. 6, 2023.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to the news affecting your community

Next steps

More than two months after David Moffett went missing, his family is still holding onto hope that he's OK, but are now searching for closure.

"We've been feeling very confused, we've been feeling odd — because we're a statistic," Nathan said. "This is such an unusual thing to happen with the amount of searching that was done and yes, once the search got going — although it got going inexcusably late — it was amazing."

He said he is grateful for the community's support in searching, many using their vacation time to contribute to the search efforts after his father went missing.

When it comes to making sure something like this never happens again, Nathan said he wants to see the community and officials learn from the situation, including mobilizing and utilizing resources faster, introducing Silver Alerts, and more.

Blythe, who was responsible for multiple aspects of the search, from connecting groups like the Coast Guard to extending cell phone reception, said he intends to use the Moffett case as a learning experience.

"For most of us, this really was a learning experience of: What's out there? How do we do better?" Blythe said. "And a lot of us are taking that to heart on the operational side — that, how we do this better next time?"

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Meeting brings discussion of search for missing David Moffett