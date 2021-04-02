After more than 2 months of living in Biden's guest house, Kamala Harris will finally move into the official residence of the vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will move into Number One Observatory Circle next week. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Kamala Harris and her husband have been living in Biden's guest house for more than two months.

A spokesperson said the pair would be moving into their official residence next week.

The delay was due to renovations being done at Number One Observatory Circle.

Vice President Kamala Harris is moving into her official residence next week, after spending more than two months in President Joe Biden's guest house.

Symone D. Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Harris, said in a tweet Thursday that the vice president and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will move into Number One Observatory Circle next week.

While Biden and the first lady were able to promptly move into the White House, Harris and Emhoff were placed in temporary housing while the vice president's residence underwent renovations, Insider's John Dorman reported.

The pair have been living at Blair House, a historic building that is also known as the President's Guest House. The house is located directly across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House and has been called the "world's most exclusive hotel." Only those invited by the president or State Department can stay there.

Blair House, the President's Guest House, pictured from Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2021. Dmitry Kirsanov/TASS/Getty Images

CNN reported Sunday Harris was "frustrated" by the living arrangement and the pace of the renovations at her future residence. It wasn't immediately clear what the renovations entailed, but two administration staffers told CNN Harris asked for updates to the kitchen.

In a tweet Thursday, Sanders said the delayed move was due to repairs "that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied."

"The repairs included maintenance on the HVAC system, replacing the liners in the chimneys and refurbishing of some of the hardwood floors," she said.

Built in 1893, Number One Observatory Circle has served as the residence of the vice president since 1974. Biden also lived there during his time as vice president from 2009 to 2017.

