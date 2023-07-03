More than 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl found in minivan bumper on Pa. Turnpike, police say

Jul. 3—More than 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found hidden Thursday in the front bumper of a minivan traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court papers.

Ernesto A. Lantigua-Arias, 39, of Massachusetts, is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $250,000 bail. He is charged with two drug offenses.

A state trooper spotted the Honda Odyssey around 8 p.m. following another motorist too closely and pulled the minivan over near mile marker 83.5. Lantigua-Arias gave police permission to search the van and troopers reported finding a package containing suspected fentanyl concealed in the front bumper, according to court papers.

The approximate street value of the drugs is $150,000, police said.

Lantigua-Arias did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for July 12.

Fentanyl is an opioid deadlier than heroin that has been the top killer in fatal Westmoreland County accidental drug overdoses since 2016, according to coroner statistics.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .