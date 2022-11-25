5

Foxconn's woes to take bigger toll on giant China iPhone plant as more workers leave -source

Yimou Lee
·3 min read

By Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see its November shipments further reduced by the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as thousands of employees left the site.

The company could now see more than 30% of the site's November production affected, up from an internal estimate of up to 30% when the factory's worker troubles started in late October, the source said.

The site, which is the only factory where Foxconn makes premium iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Pro, is unlikely to resume full production by the end of this month, the source added.

The world's largest Apple iPhone factory has been grappling with strict COVID-19 restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers and disrupted production ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holiday, as many workers were either put into isolation or fled the plant.

It has fuelled concerns over Apple's ability to deliver products for the busy holiday period.

On Wednesday workers, most of whom were new recruits hired in recent weeks, clashed with security personnel at the Zhengzhou plant in central China.

Many claimed they were misled over compensation benefits at the factory, and others complained about sharing dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for COVID.

Foxconn apologised for a pay-related "technical error" when hiring on Thursday, and later offered 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to protesting new recruits who agreed to resign and leave.

The source said more than 20,000 workers, mostly new hires not yet working on production lines, took the money and left. Videos posted on Chinese social media on Friday showed crowds and long lines of luggage-laden workers queuing for buses.

"It's time to go home," one person posted.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, declined to comment. Apple, which said on Thursday it had staff at the factory, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The plant, before its woes began, employed more than 200,000 staff. It has dormitories, restaurants, basketball courts and a football pitch across its sprawling roughly 1.4 million-square-metre (15 million-square-foot) facility.

Another Foxconn source familiar with the matter said some new hires had left the campus but did not elaborate on how many. This person said that because the people leaving had not yet been trained or begun to work, their departures would not cause further harm to current production.

"The incident has a big impact on our public image but little on our (current) capacity. Our current capacity is not affected," the source said.

"There's only so much corporate can do on pandemic prevention ... It's been a problem for a while. This is a problem faced by everyone," the person said, pointing to other worker unrest triggered by rigid COVID restrictions, including upheaval at another Apple supplier, Quanta, in May.

Foxconn shares closed down 0.5%, lagging the broader market, which ended flat.

GRAPHIC: Unrest at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China (https://graphics.reuters.com/FOXCONN-CHINA/dwvkdrlnypm/graphic.jpg)

($1 = 7.1616 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree, William Mallard and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • China Covid: Record number of cases as virus surges nationwide

    Residents in thousands of Beijing tower blocks are ordered to remain indoors as workplaces shut down.

  • Mainland Chinese Firms Outnumber US Ones in HK for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of American companies with regional headquarters in Hong Kong has dropped below mainland Chinese firms for the first time in at least 31 years.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThere were 240 US companies with regional

  • Protests break out at a major iPhone factory in China

    Foxconn's largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China has been hit by worker protests including violent confrontations with supervisors and police.

  • Australian inquiry finds Morrison's secret ministries corroded trust

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will introduce rules to increase transparency in ministerial appointments after an inquiry into secret ministerial appointments by then Prime Minister Scott Morrison found they corroded public trust in government. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the coronavirus pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs. Three ministers later said they did not know they were sharing power with Morrison.

  • Hong Kong Demand for British Visas Plunges in Latest Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of Hong Kong residents applying for a path to UK citizenship fell 44% in the third quarter, showing that demand for the program is waning almost two years after it was created in response to China’s crackdown on dissent. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Re

  • PM Albanese: Morrison 'clearly mislead' Australians

    STORY: Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, had secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the coronavirus pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs. Three ministers later said they did not know they were sharing power with Morrison.An inquiry led by former High Court judge Virginia Bell found that the appointments had likely hurt public confidence in government, and said in a report issued on Friday (November 25), that the lack of parliamentary accountability undermined responsible government.Bell recommended six changes, including legislation requiring public notice of ministerial appointments. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would adopt all six of the recommendations.

  • Summerfield man pleads guilty to killing wife, 4 children, may face death penalty

    Michael Wayne Jones entered a plea of guilty to killing his wife and their four children. A jury will now decide whether he lives or dies.

  • ICBC Leads China Banks to Offer $179 Billion to Builders

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s mega banks, led by Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., pledged financing support of at least 1.28 trillion yuan ($179 billion) to property developers as part of a push to ease turmoil in the nation’s real estate market. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump t

  • Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Can unity walk help defeat India PM Modi?

    The Indian opposition leader is halfway through a five-month-long march aimed at reviving his Congress party.

  • Biden administration approves Gulf oil terminal opposed by Texas city

    Federal regulators this week approved a new oil terminal in the Gulf of Mexico off Texas over the objections of local activists, who argued the move contravenes the Biden administration’s stated climate goals. The Transportation Department’s Maritime Administration formally granted the license Nov. 21, ending a process that began under the Trump administration three years…

  • China just reported a record high day of coronavirus cases after loosening its zero-COVID policy

    A record high of daily COVID-19 infections is sweeping China as of Thursday, following a slight loosening of the government's zero-COVID policy.

  • Scholz Aide Says Boris Johnson Can’t Be Trusted on Ukraine Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s chief spokesman accused Boris Johnson of having “his own relationship with the truth” and dismissed the former British prime minister’s claim that Germany hoped for a swift Ukrainian capitulation to Russia as “utter nonsense.”Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakBinance’s Zhao Flags Po

  • Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars

    ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is weakening the local cedi and increasing living costs. Using gold would prevent the exchange rate from directly impacting fuel or utility prices as domestic sellers would no longer need foreign exchange to import oil products, he explained.

  • Warren Buffett donates over $750 million in Berkshire stock to his family charities

    Buffett has been making annual donations to the same five charities every year since 2006 when he unveiled a plan to give away his fortune over time, with the Gates Foundation receiving the biggest donations.

  • Ancient anti-aircraft guns are taking on a new mission amid Russia's war in Ukraine

    Flak is back: The war in Ukraine has shown that older anti-aircraft guns still have a role on the battlefield.

  • Germany — burned by overrelying on Russian gas — now vows to end dependence on trade with China

    China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six straight years, according to Berlin's statistics office.

  • New immigration plan needs changes to avoid more strain on housing supply

    A different strategy on skills-targeting for immigration can help mitigate the strain on housing supply in the longer term.

  • Crypto Has Little to Celebrate as Bitcoin and Ether See Gloomiest Thanksgiving Ever

    The two largest cryptocurrencies have seen their biggest losses of market capitalization on record in the period leading up to Thanksgiving.

  • Black Friday Deal Alert! Apple AirPods Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever at Amazon

    AirPods won’t stay in stock for long

  • In Mexico, Aztec dig sets new records as royal mystery deepens

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An extensive cache of Aztec ritual offerings found underneath downtown Mexico City, off the steps of what would have been the empire's holiest shrine, provides new insight into pre-Hispanic religious rites and political propaganda. Sealed in stone boxes five centuries ago at the foot of the temple, the contents of one box found in the exact center of what was a ceremonial circular stage has shattered records for the number of sea offerings from both the Pacific Ocean and off Mexico's Gulf Coast, including more than 165 once-bright-red starfish and upwards of 180 complete corral branches. Archeologists believe Aztec priests carefully layered these offerings in the box within the elevated platform for a ceremony likely attended by thousands of rapt spectators amid the thunder-clap of drums.