More than $20,000 in merchandise stolen at the Grundy Walmart

Mar. 1—GRUNDY, Va, — Local police were seeking three suspects Monday who took more than $20,000 of merchandise from a Walmart in Buchanan County,Va.

The Grundy Police Department responded Feb. 27 after a theft was reported at the local Walmart off Riverview Street, according to Chief J. Seth McGlothlin.

Two suspects entered the store about 6:40 a.m. and went to the electronics department where they stole about $20,396 in merchandise, McGlothlin said.

The suspects left the store and got into a newer model Ford F-150. It was silver in color, he said. A third suspect was inside the vehicle.

The theft was under investigation Monday. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Grundy Police Department at 276-935-2313.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

