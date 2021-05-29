More than 20,000 pounds of meatballs and pork patties recalled due to potential allergens

At least 20,025 pounds of fully cooked, not shelf stable meat and poultry meatballs and pork patties have been recalled because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Friday, May 28.

The recalled meat products, made by King’s Command Foods, a Washington-based company, contain egg, milk, and/or wheat, which are known allergens. These ingredients were not declared on the products’ labels.

The meat and poultry items were produced on Jan. 8 and 15 and March 3, 2021.

What meat products are recalled?

The recalled pork patties products, made by King’s Command Foods, a Washington-based company, contain egg, milk, and/or wheat, which are known allergens. These ingredients were not declared on the products’ labels.

The following products are subject to the recall:

10-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “3.75 oz RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE” and with code 2549616/72314 and “USE BY 3/2/2022.” These contain undeclared wheat.

15-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “3.0 oz RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE” and with code 72314 and “USE BY 3/2/2022.” These contain undeclared wheat.

The recalled Swedish Meatballs products, made by King’s Command Foods, a Washington-based company, contain egg, milk, and/or wheat, which are known allergens. These ingredients were not declared on the products’ labels.

15-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “0.50oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS” with code 72148 and “USE BY 1/7/2022.” These contain undeclared egg.

14-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “0.50oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS WITH SAUCE” with code 72147 and “USE BY 1/7/2022.” These contain undeclared egg.

10-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “0.5 OZ CHICKEN AND BEEF MEATBALLS” with code 72180 and “USE BY 1/7/2022.” These contain undeclared milk.

The recalled meatball products, made by King’s Command Foods, a Washington-based company, contain egg, milk, and/or wheat, which are known allergens. These ingredients were not declared on the products’ labels.

10-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “0.50 oz MEATBALLS” with code 01380 displayed beneath the barcode and “USE BY 1/14/2022.” These contain undeclared egg and milk.

10-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “.5 oz HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS” with code 00133 and “USE BY 1/7/2022.” These contain undeclared milk.

20-lb. bulk-packed cases marked “.5 OZ ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS” with code 72182 and “USE BY 3/2/2022.” These contain undeclared egg.

The recalled Italian meatball products, made by King’s Command Foods, a Washington-based company, contain egg, milk, and/or wheat, which are known allergens. These ingredients were not declared on the products’ labels.

The recalled products are also marked with establishment number “EST. M1515A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for food service use in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the problems were found when King’s Command “determined that allergen-containing ingredients may have co-mingled with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergens.”

As of Saturday, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to anyone eating these meat products.

What should you do?

If you are concerned about an illness after consuming the meat products you’re advised to contact a healthcare provider.

The concern is that some of these products may still be in food service freezers. If you bought any, you’re urged not to eat them. Toss them or return to the place of purchase.

Questions? Contact King’s Command Foods’ hotline at 800-829-2838.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. eastern time Monday-Friday. To report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

