More than 20 firearms stolen from Virginia Beach gun store; authorities offering rewards

More than 20 firearms were stolen from a Virginia Beach gun store Wednesday, prompting a joint investigation by local police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the guns were taken from DOA Arms, located at 977 Reon Drive, in an early morning burglary. The stolen firearms include handguns and rifles.

A store manager declined to comment on the incident when reached by phone Friday.

Authorities are looking for the owners of four cars that they believe were involved in the burglary and have released photos of those vehicles. Police did not confirm the number of people involved in the burglary.

Cash rewards are being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are offering $1,000 and the ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are each offering up to $5,000. They’re urging those with information to call 1-888-562-5887.

