More than 20 missiles, including three Kinzhals, failed to hit their targets in Jan 13 attack on Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with Kinzhals in the morning (illustrative photo)

More than 20 weapons failed to reach their targets, including three out of six Kinzhal hypersonicmissiles, in Russia’s early morning attack on Ukraine, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Jan. 13.

The incoming missiles either crashed in open terrain, exploded in the air, or were affected by Ukrainian electronic warfare, according to Ihnat.

He also said that it was possible that some of the missiles were electronic decoys.

Russia launched missiles of various types from six Tu-95MS bombers over the Caspian Sea early on Jan. 13, triggering air-raid alerts across Ukraine. Air defense intercepted 9 of the 12 Russian cruise missiles.

The enemy also deployed MiG-31K fighter jets, which fired six Kinzhal ballistic missiles intoUkraine.

Three missiles were shot down over Khmelnytsky and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts during the massive morning attack on Ukraine, the regional military administrations reported on Telegram.

One missile failed to detonate, crashing into a residential yard in Poltava Oblast, according to Poltava regional governor Filip Pronin.

Read also: Three Russian missiles downed over Khmelnytsky and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine