More than 20 people accused of stealing money by filing false settlement claims, Ga. deputies say

Authorities arrested over 20 people after officials say they had stolen money from a pre-settlement company.

Bibb County sheriff officials said on Oct. 13, deputies received reports from Elite Pre-Settlement LLC representatives about money being stolen from their company.

According to the reports, the representatives claimed their company had many undisclosed funds stolen “by fraudulent means.”

Authorities discovered that 37-year-old Jennifer Croom Denton, a former Ken Nugent Law Firm employee, made false settlement claims to obtain checks from the pre-settlement company.

Investigators added that multiple individuals also made fake settlement claims to obtain checks.

Officials said the individuals cashed the fraudulently obtained checks.

The following people have been arrested in connection to the investigation:

  • Jennifer Croom Denton, 37

  • Ty’ceanna Brown, 26

  • Brittan Goolsby, 36

  • Essie Hargrove, 56

  • Tamica Howard, 38

  • Jakaylin Lucas, 21

  • Markessa Lucas, 36

  • Evette Oliver, 59

  • Shenita Rainey, 57

  • Tequandra Singletary, 39

  • Eatasha West, 49

  • Timothy West, 30

  • Tykita Curtis, 40

  • Doris Harris, 39

  • Eugenia McCrary, 40

  • Sonya Wynes, 58

  • Soneisha Wynes, 27

  • Aaliyah Henderson, 28

  • Lauren Hollingshed, 20

  • Ny’Kirrea Hawkins, 22

  • Keon Hoges, 20

  • Raquel Lawrence, 38

Officials said additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

