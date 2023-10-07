More than 20 people hospitalized with heat-related illness at J’ouvert festival in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — More than 20 people were hospitalized with heat-related illness Saturday at the J’ouvert festival in Lauderhill, officials say, an unusually high number for the event that takes place every year.

As of 3:30 p.m., close to 50 people had been evaluated by paramedics and 23 were hospitalized, Lauderhill Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Levy said in an email.

“This is definitely a greater number than past events,” he added in a text.

The annual festival that takes place in Central Broward Park on Sunrise Boulevard is part of Miami Carnival, a series of festivities celebrating Caribbean culture. It was not clear how many people had attended J’ouvert or if the event was disrupted because of the heat. A voicemail and email left with the event organizers were not immediately returned Saturday afternoon.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue had prepared ahead of the event, Levy said, making sure a “large contingent of medical staff” was on site. But the sheer number of people hospitalized was unexpected.

Fire Rescue has requested help from multiple surrounding agencies including Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Sunrise Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue. The patients are being taken local hospitals including Florida Medical Center, Broward Health Medical Center, Westside Regional Free Standing Emergency Room, and Westside Regional Hospital.

High temperatures reached the low 90s in Lauderhill Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with a heat index of 99 degrees.