More than 20 runners killed as sudden 'disastrous weather' hits cross-country mountain race in China

Our Foreign Staff
·4 min read
Rescue workers carry a stretcher as they work at the site where extreme weather killed participants of an ultramarathon in Baiyin, Gansu province, China - VIA REUTERS
Rescue workers carry a stretcher as they work at the site where extreme weather killed participants of an ultramarathon in Baiyin, Gansu province, China - VIA REUTERS

Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km (62-mile) cross-country mountain race in China.

The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province on Saturday afternoon.

Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported.

Official news agency Xinhua confirmed the death toll had risen to 21, according to the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster CCTV also reported the final missing competitor had been found dead.

Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen said that at around noon on Saturday a section of the rugged ultramarathon course - between kilometres 20 and 31 - was "suddenly affected by disastrous weather".

"In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped," Mr Zhang said.

Shortly after receiving messages seeking help from some participants, marathon organisers dispatched a rescue team that managed to save 18 of the 172 participants.

At around 2pm, weather conditions worsened and the race was immediately called off as local authorities sent more rescuers to help, Mr Zhang said.

The victims included top domestic marathon runners Liang Jing and Huang Guanjun, according to a friend of Huang's and Wei Pulong, Liang's coach. Liang had won multiple Chinese ultramarathons in recent years.

Huang, who was deaf-mute, won the men's hearing-impaired marathon at the 2019 National Paralympic Games held in Tianjin. Marathon organisers confirmed his death to a friend.

"As the event's organiser, we feel a deep sense of guilt and self-blame, express our deep mourning for the victims and deep condolences to their families and the injured runners," Mr Zhang said, as he and other local officials bowed.

The race, backed by the Baiyin city government and the Chinese Athletic Association, has been held for four successive years.

Rescue efforts to save participants of the race - VIA REUTERS
Rescue efforts to save participants of the race - VIA REUTERS

Organisers accused of failing contingency planning

Xinhua reported that some of the runners suffered from hypothermia, and Mr Zhang said eight people were being treated for minor injuries in hospital and were in a stable condition.

Video footage broadcast on state media showed emergency rescue personnel in combat fatigues carrying flashlights as they climbed through the rocky terrain at night.

Some marathon participants, wrapped in heavy-duty blankets, were filmed being put on to a stretcher by rescuers.

Photos published by Chinese media also showed a group of runners huddled together on the mountainside, some wrapped in insulation blankets.

Bureau warned of sudden heavy showers, hail, lightning, gale-force winds

"My whole body was soaked through, including my shoes and socks. I couldn't stand up straight because of the wind, I was very worried I'd be blown over. The cold became more and more unbearable," one survivor said.

"While descending the mountain, I was already experiencing hypothermia symptoms."

Screenshots of messages sent in the race participants' chat group were published in local media.

"A few people have already lost consciousness and are foaming at the mouth," wrote one unidentified participant. "Come and save us, quick!"

Chinese social media erupted in mourning and outrage on Sunday, as users blamed organisers for perceived failings in contingency planning.

"The local organisers have an inescapable responsibility for the bad weather in the marathon! Current weather forecast accuracy rates are very high ... what kind of emergency plans did they have?" wrote one user.

Meteorological authorities in Gansu's Jingtai county told local media they had sent a weather report to race organisers but it "contained no details of a cold air front".

Gansu Meteorological Bureau warned of "sudden heavy showers, hail, lightning, sudden gale-force winds" and other adverse weather conditions across the province in a report dated Friday.

Provincial authorities have set up an investigation team to look into the cause of the incident, Mr Zhang said.

Repeated calls to Baiyin city propaganda department were not answered.

Gansu, one of China's poorest regions, borders Mongolia to the north and Xinjiang to the west.

Deadly floods and landslides have hit the province in the past, with mudslides reportedly killing more than 1,000 people in one town in 2010.

Marathons have seen a surge in popularity among China's middle class in recent years.

However, the sport has often been plagued by cheating scandals in China.

Recommended Stories

  • Trucks of fresh water used to feed Taiwan's semiconductors as crops left to die in punishing drought

    The world’s largest microchip maker is buying tanker trucks full of water to keep its plant going as farmers struggle to make ends meet during the worst drought in the history of Taiwan. The Taiwanese government this week said it would tighten water rationing from June 1 in the semiconductor making hubs of Hsinchu and Taichung if there is no significant rainfall by then. This would require companies to cut water consumption by 17 per cent. Chip manufacturing requires a significant amount of water, and the shortfall in Taiwan, the rainswept island that hasn't seen a typhoon in the last last year, has sounded alarm bells across the world. The global economy is suffering from a major shortage of semiconductors that are key to almost all consumer appliances and vehicles. A cut in supply from factories shut by Covid first hit the market last year, but a surge in spending on electrical items during lockdown has savaged the industry. The automotive sector is by far the hardest hit, with Ford, Volkswagen and Jaguar Land Rover shutting down factories and laying off workers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest chipmaker, told the Telegraph it had a contingency plan for the punishing drought compounding global supply issues further. “We have initiated some measures including cutting back water usage and ordering water by tanker trucks for some of our facilities. So far there’s no impact on production and we are closely monitoring the water supply situation,” said a spokesperson.

  • U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

    (Reuters) -Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said.

  • Bill Gates hoped his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would help him win the Nobel Peace Prize, report says

    The Nobel Peace Prize "is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," one former Gates Foundation employee told the DailyBeast.

  • Guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admit they falsified records and strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

    Federal prosecutors said the two "admitted that they 'willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'" for Epstein's unit.

  • A white Red Cross worker who was filmed gently cradling an exhausted African migrant says she's receiving abuse from far-right racists

    Luna Reyes, 20, was filmed embracing and physically calming a sobbing migrant who had swam from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave Ceuta.

  • A shipment containing over a million bees was held up for weeks in a hot delivery truck due to packaging. Most of the insects inside died: report

    The shipment was sent from a distributor in Pennsylvania to beekeepers in New England. The distributor, Mann Lake Ltd., is looking into the matter.

  • Kevin Spacey set to return to screens after sex abuse allegations

    When Kevin Spacey was accused of a series of sordid allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, few would have imagined the Hollywood star would be seen on screen again. But, just three years on, there are plans for him to star in a film with Vanessa Redgrave directed by her husband, Franco Nero, one of Italy’s most respected film talents. Spacey – whose career collapsed when he was accused by more than a dozen men of inappropriate behaviour and abuse spanning several years – is being lined up by Nero for a central role in his film L’uomo che disegnò Dio (The Man who drew God). The plot has echoes of Spacey’s own fall from grace, with the actor slated to play a detective investigating claims of paedophilia levelled against a blind artist.

  • After using Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and HBO Max for a month, I'm convinced Netflix could lose its crown

    If I had to pick two, it would be Disney and HBO Max - not because I don't like Netflix, but because I love its competitors too much to let them go.

  • The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash Gernon

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Dallas County Police DepartmentDALLAS—After the kidnapping and killing of 4-year-old Cash Gernon in Dallas last week, neighbor Jose Alvarado checked his security cameras for any footage that might help investigators.What he found sent a chill up his spine.The video is from 10 weeks before little Cash was left dead of stab wounds on the ground. But it shows the teenager charged with abducting him, Darriynn Brown, skulking down the street, opening Alvarado’s backyard gate and peering in before quickly walking away.“It’s really scary,” Alvarado told The Daily Beast. “I have two kids, one girl and one boy, and they play basketball in the backyard.”Alvarado’s house shares a back alley with the home of Monica Sherrod, 35, who was taking care of Cash and his twin, Carter. She has said she was dating the twins’ father, Trevor Gernon, a 31-year-old construction worker, until he reportedly left town in March when a court ordered him to report to rehab.That left Sherrod to care for the boys for the next two months—unbeknownst to their mother, Melinda Seagroves, who lives in Houston.Early on the morning of May 15, a young man crept into the twins’ bedroom, lifted a still-sleeping Cash out of the toddler bed he shared with Carter, and walked out—a chilling scene captured in grainy black and white by a baby monitor.The footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows the intruder returning about two hours later, hovering over the bed where Carter remained in slumber, before abruptly leaving as though he was startled by something.By then, Cash was already dead.Antwainese Square, a Dallas teacher who lives in the area, was out for her morning walk around 6:45 a.m. when she saw a clump of hair on the ground she thought belonged to a dog.“I was on the phone with my mom,” Square told The Daily Beast. “As I got closer, I could see an arm and a foot and I just began crying, saying, ‘Mom, I think I’m coming up on a body.’ And I started, ‘Mommy, it’s a child! It’s a child!’ And the baby had blood all over his face. At that point, my mom told me to get off the phone with her and immediately call 911… The baby had ants all over the bottom of his feet. So I pretty much knew that he was gone.”Square said she remembers “being in denial,” and hoped Cash was actually just sleeping even though he was obviously dead. “I was just trying to put together all possible stories; there was no way in my mind that I would think somebody would do that to a kid,” she said, adding that she stayed with Cash’s body until police and paramedics arrived so no one would run over him.“One couple that was leaving out of their garage, I had to stop them to let them know that this baby was on the ground,” Square said.More than three hours later, Sherrod reported Cash missing. “The day that he was missing, I got up late and thought it was weird,” Sherrod would later tell the Daily Mail. “I was like, ‘It's 10 o'clock already, you guys.’ So I figured Cash was still in bed.” Cash Gernon was abducted out of his bed on May 15. Handout Later that day, police arrested Brown, 18, who lives with his parents about a half-mile from where Cash’s body was found, according to court documents. He was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but not murder because police said they are waiting for the result of forensic tests.Held in lieu of $1.5 million bail, Brown could not be reached for comment and does not have a lawyer listed in court records. His mother, Mimi, has told reporters that she believes her son is being framed.A tangled web of relationships, criminal records, and an unknown motive hangs over the case.Sherrod, the mother of several children, has a criminal record that includes assault and DWI. Trevor Gernon, who has an extensive rap sheet, appears to have vanished; a phone number listed under his name was disconnected. Darriynn Brown, meanwhile, is reportedly a friend of one of Sherrod’s children and had been seen playing with children in Sherrod’s care.Sherrod initially characterized any relationship she or her kids had with Brown, who attended the same high school as at least one of the boys living in her house, as minimal. She later told a reporter that Brown had visited her home two days before Cash’s murder, but she was out grocery shopping at the time.According to multiple neighbors, Brown was definitely not an unfamiliar face around the neighborhood. One told The Daily Beast the teen regularly played football and basketball with some of the kids who lived with Sherrod. Others said they had spotted Brown on their Ring security cameras hanging out in the area.Little information has emerged about Seagroves, who now has custody of Carter. Seagroves did not respond to multiple interview requests, but her mother, Connie Ward, told The Daily Beast this week: “We are not ready to give any kind of statement. My family is broken. It has been a nightmare listening and watching the news about our baby and stories being reported that are false.”Seagroves does not appear to have had any brushes with the law, but court records show both Sherrod and Gernon have records that include arrests for assaulting their own parents.In 2013, Sherrod pleaded guilty to attacking her mother, Lezlee Pinkerton. According to a criminal affidavit signed by Officer Glenn Burkheimer-Lubeck of the Harris County Constable’s Office, Sherrod “intentionally struck” Pinkerton in the head and chest with her hand and pulled her to the ground, then “cause[d] bodily injury” to Pinkerton “by stomping on [Pinkerton’s] toes with her feet.”“Complainant reports that she believes her toes are broken,” the affidavit says. Sherrod was sentenced to two years of community supervision, participation in a domestic violence treatment program, a $100 donation to a family violence center, and a $200 fine.In 2018, Gernon was arrested by deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for assaulting his father, Roger Gernon, during a dispute over a credit card bill, Texas court records show. When Roger Gernon told his son that he was going to call the police, Trevor grabbed the phone away, bloodied his dad’s arm with his fingernails, and elbowed him in the chest. Charged with misdemeanor assault and interference with an emergency telephone call, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 68 days in county jail.In addition to the assault of family members, both Sherrod and Gernon have a history of theft, fraud, and drug possession.Sherrod’s most recent arrest was for DWI; she has also pleaded guilty to identity fraud charges, meth possession, driving without a license, and misdemeanor theft.Gernon’s most recent arrest was for the possession of narcotics in 2020. He was previously charged for possession of methamphetamine in 2016. His rap sheet includes a range of other crimes.Neal Flanagan, who co-owns a corrosion-proofing business, told The Daily Beast he met Gernon in high school, then reconnected in 2016. He gave Gernon a bit of work because he was struggling. Then things went sideways.“My ex-wife and I were married at the time,” said Flanagan. “We had started having issues. She separated from me in January 2017. That’s when Trevor and her started seeing each other.”“I never did see him after,” said Flanagan. “A couple years later, he messaged me on Facebook. Like, ‘Hey buddy. How you been?’ Like nothing ever happened."When he was sober, Gernon “was as good as you could ask for,” Neal’s father, Johnny Flanagan, said. But he added that he wasn’t surprised Gernon took off without his boys.“He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he'll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear,” Flanagan said.Gernon’s whereabouts are unknown. Following his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.None of the various defense lawyers who represented Sherrod or Gernon in court agreed to speak, citing attorney-client privilege.Cash’s death has raised many questions about those responsible for him. But in the neighborhood where he spent his last months, the overriding mystery is why would someone kill a defenseless child and leave him on the street like trash. Steven Monacelli The solidly working-class Mountain Creek section of Dallas is a quiet place, bordered on one side by the 600-acre Cedar Ridge nature preserve. Houses are in decent shape, and yards are clean. On the street where Cash’s body was found, locals have been stopping at a shrine to leave toys, flowers, and other mementos.The woman who found Cash’s body, meanwhile, has been struggling with her emotions since that morning.“It's been difficult. It really has been difficult,” Square told The Daily Beast.“I have a 3-year-old and as we’re dealing with this and processing this, I’m learning that I have little triggers. If I see a little boy, 4, 3, 5, I will burst out crying. It’s just a trigger for me. My own daughter is like a trigger. Sometimes she’ll say something and I’ll cry.“Because even though I didn’t know that baby, he was just robbed of his life. So, it’s been really hard. It’s been really hard to just process this. And no matter how much you try to move on, you can’t unsee what you saw.”Rohrlich reported from New York, and Monacelli from Dallas.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'White privilege at its best': Lori Loughlin slammed for Mexico vacation

    The couple plan to visit San Jose del Cabo for five days in June.

  • California Announces Specifics About June 15 Reopening: No Capacity Limits, No Distancing, No Vaccine Passports, But Vax Verification Required For Big Indoor Events

    California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly briefed reporters Friday on specifics of the state’s long-planned June 15 reopening. “Capacity limitations are no longer going to be part” of the state’s plan, he said. “We will not have capacity restrictions.” On physical distancing, Ghaly said simply, “None.” On masking, he said, “We will […]

  • Alex Rodriguez's Recent Alleged DM to TV Host Revealed Following Jennifer Lopez Split

    Australian TV presenter Belinda Russell shared that Alex Rodriguez slid into her DMs, shortly after his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. Scroll to see his message.

  • LeAnn Rimes, 38, Shows Off Toned Abs In New Bikini Instagram Photo

    "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m…"

  • Tom Cruise reveals how the 'phenomenal' vault scene from 'Mission: Impossible' came together

    Cruise revisits one of his most famous stunts for the original movie's 25th anniversary. "I kept hitting my face!"

  • Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene rally in Maricopa County to keep 'big lie' going

    On Friday, Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene brought their “America First” road show to Maricopa County, the place that has become ground zero in the Republican effort to keep alive former President Donald Trump’s false claims about his 2020 election loss.

  • Simone Biles lands never-before-seen vault, blows away field in first tournament since 2019

    She's just different.

  • Check out Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s new Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage collection

    Nike is collaborating with Kelce on six new designs inspired by different facets of his life.

  • Tech Stocks Get a Flurry of Upgrades Ahead of Earnings Reports

    Many beaten-down tech stocks such as Snowflake and Asana, saw upbeat assessments ahead of a wave of earnings reports.

  • Giants putting the 'old' in the old Dodgers rivalry

    When Farhan Zaidi was hired three years ago, his aim was to make the Giants younger. Today, they have baseball's oldest lineup as well as its best record.

  • Bitcoin pizza day? Laszlo Hanyecz spent $3.8 billion on pizzas in the summer of 2010 using the novel crypto

    It's Bitcoin Pizza day in the crypto community! About 11 years ago on May 22, Laszlo Hanyecz, one of the early adopters of the newfangled cryptocurrency that had just been coded into existence, purchased a pair of pizza pies using 10,000 bitcoins from Papa Johns.