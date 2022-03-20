More than 20 shot, at least 1 dead in shooting outside Arkansas car show

At least 24 people, including several children, were shot Saturday night when gunfire broke out outside a car show in Dumas, Arkansas.

At least one of the victims has died, officials said.

The shooting began around 7 p.m. Saturday at the 16th annual “Hood-Nic,” short for neighborhood picnic, event held by the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization, according to the Arkansas State Troopers.

Agents with the state police’s Criminal Investigation Division are still questioning witnesses and victims and state troopers are “assisting Dumas police officers restoring calm to the community and securing the crime scene,” according to the ASP.

Police said that one person of interest is in custody, but that there may have been more than one shooter.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been publicly identified and their conditions have not been released.

The Hood-Nic event, held on the first weekend of spring break every year, raises money to pay for “scholarships, school supplies and more to deserving individuals.”

Dumas is located about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.

