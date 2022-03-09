More than 20 suspects arraigned in federal court following Middle Tennessee drug bust

The federal case against more than a dozen Maury County residents for illegally distributing substantial amounts of controlled substances is moving forward.

With no pending hearings as of Wednesday, some of the defendants have made initial appearances in court and have been arraigned.

The suspects were arraigned in federal court in late December and early January, according to U.S. District Court Nashvillcase records obtained by The Daily Herald.

At least one defendant remains outstanding, the court confirmed following the defendants' indictments issued on Dec. 13, 2021.

The arrests, carried out earlier this year, were touted as the result of a multi-agency investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Columbia Police Department, the Hohenwald Police Department, the Spring Hill Police Department, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

There have been 170 entries made in the case, according to the court.

Brandon Dailey, suspect, deceased

One defendant named in the case, Mt. Pleasant resident Brandon “Willie Earl” Dailey, 40, died following the indictment earlier this year.

Following his death, Dailey's case was dismissed with prejudice by Judge Eli J. Richardson.

Suspects face federal charges for middle Tennessee drug distribution

The Estes Kefauuver Federal Building and Courthouse in Nashville.

The charges stem from an investigation carried out by federal and local law enforcement resulting in the indictment of 22 individuals for illegally distributing substantial amounts of controlled substances in Maury and Lewis counties.

More: More than 20 suspects charged with drug distribution crimes in Maury, Lewis counties

Painkillers: Pulaski caregiver charged with stealing painkillers from elderly patient

The federal indictment also charges 14 individuals with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana between March 2018 and September 2019.

Among those named in the recent indictments, Columbia resident Keadrick “Kebe” Duke, 40, who faces charges for possession with intent to distribute and the distribution of crack cocaine stemming from a November 2018 event.

Story continues

Defendants in the case are Columbia residents Brent “Smiley" Burns, 38, and Tristen “Jolly” Tisby, 29, and Mt. Pleasant residents Dailey, Henry “Hank” Davis, 42, Vincent “Roe” Conner, 37, Derrick “Chewy" Nixon, 54, Shanika “Butterball” Odom, 31, Terry “Goldie Mac” Strayhorn, 41 and Samuel Abernathy, 44.

A second indictment charges seven individuals with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana, between October 2017 and November 2020.

Facing those charges are Columbia residents Charles “White Chaz” Lowe-Kelley, 30, and Hohenwald residents Michael “Mac Black” Sowell, 37, Frank “Chucky” Sparkman, 40, Antonio “Premo” Sowell, 37, Tanasha “Nesha" Vaughn, 22, in addition to Nashville residents Darron “Snype Lucas” Weakley, 35, and Antonio “Lil Memphis” Laster, 31.

The Estes Kefauuver Federal Building and Courthouse in Nashville.

Michael Sowell and Antonio Sowell also face charges for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert S. Levine and Nani Gilkerson are named as the prosecutors of the case.

The Department of Justice emphasizes that an indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges carry sentences of between five years and life in prison.

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and on Instagram at @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Middle Tennessee drug bust suspects arraigned in federal court