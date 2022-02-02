More than 20 suspects charged with drug distribution crimes in Maury and Lewis counties

An investigation carried out by federal and local law enforcement has resulted in the indictment of 22 individuals for illegally distributing substantial amounts of controlled substances in Maury and Lewis counties.

The last of three federal indictments returned last month were unsealed Tuesday and all but one charged defendant have been taken into custody, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin, joined by FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis Division Douglas Korneski and DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Division J. Todd Scott, commended the investigative work of the agencies involved and noted the high level of cooperation and participation by local law enforcement agencies, all of which contributed substantially to the investigation resulting in the indictments.

The arrests are touted as the result of a multi-agency investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Columbia Police Department, the Hohenwald Police Department, the Spring Hill Police Department, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

Among those named in the recent indictments, Columbia resident Keadrick “Kebe” Duke, 40, who faces charges for possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine stemming from a November 2018 event.

The federal indictment also charges 14 individuals with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, between March 2018 and September 2019.

Those who are faced with the charged include Columbia residents Brent “Smiley" Burns, 38 and Tristen “Jolly” Tisby, 29, and Mt. Pleasant residents Brandon “Willie Earl” Dailey, 40, Henry “Hank” Davis, 42, Vincent “Roe” Conner, 37, Derrick “Chewy" Nixon, 54, Shanika “Butterball” Odom, 31, Terry “Goldie Mac” Strayhorn, 41 and Samuel Abernathy, 44.

McAllen, Texas residents Julio “Beto”, 45, Freddy Quinones, 48 and Jesus “Barbas” Silva, 40’ also face the changes in addition to Pulaski residents Tory Hardison, 27, and Carson Lunn, 24.

A second indictment charges seven individuals with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana, between October 2017 and November 2020.

Facing those charges are Columbia resident Charles “White Chaz” Lowe-Kelley, 30, and Hohenwlad residents Michael “Mac Black” Sowell, 37, Frank “Chucky” Sparkman, 40, Antonio “Premo” Sowell, 37, Tanasha “Nesha" Vaughn,, 22, in addition to Nashville residents Darron “Snype Lucas” Weakley, 35, and Antonio “Lil Memphis” Laster, 31.

Michael Sowell and Antonio Sowell also faces charges for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The Department of Justice emphasizes that an indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges carry sentences of between five years and life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert S. Levine and Nani Gilkerson are prosecuting these cases.

