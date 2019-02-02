Upon a closer look, however, the survey found significant differences between men and women regarding their biggest incentives to change jobs. Both are primarily motivated by the desire to make more money, but other statistics indicate that women might place greater value on the trajectory of their careers and continual growth within their professional fields .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: More Than 20% of Women Change Jobs for This Reason

Are you sick of the gender pay gap or dissatisfied with your work-life balance? There are many reasons why Americans might consider leaving their jobs — and they certainly aren’t afraid to cut loose. In June 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 3.4 million people voluntarily left their jobs.

GOBankingRates surveyed Americans on their job satisfaction and the reasons behind why they change jobs, as well as how often they bounce from company to company. Overall, Americans appear to be very satisfied with their jobs — the majority of respondents typically stay at a company for more than seven years.

Upon a closer look, however, the survey found significant differences between men and women regarding their biggest incentives to change jobs. Both are primarily motivated by the desire to make more money, but other statistics indicate that women might place greater value on the trajectory of their careers and continual growth within their professional fields.

Reason No. 1: Little to No Growth Opportunity

Over 20 percent of women named the lack of opportunity to grow as the biggest reason for leaving their jobs. The difference between women and men is 6 percent — only 15 percent of men listed the same incentive for quitting.

Tip: Slow and Steady Wins the Race

Although it’s tempting to scale the career ladder as quickly as you can, sometimes rushing can do more harm than good. Things like leadership skills and a strong professional network come only with time. Before jumping ship for a shiny-looking opportunity, sit back and think about whether there’s really no room for growth at your current company.

Reason No. 2: They Want to Make More Money

Both men and women — and people across all age groups, for that matter — said that making more money was the greatest incentive for changing their jobs. Overall, 44 percent of women chose this option.

Find Out: These Are the Best Times to Ask for a Raise — and Get It

Tip: Ask for a Raise

Asking for more money can be intimidating, but it might save you the headache of applying and interviewing for a new job. Replacing an employee can be expensive, so matching outside offers could be in your company’s best interests.

However, before you spring the question to your boss, make sure you evaluate your own performance.

Reason No. 3: Current Job Doesn't Align With Career Goals

Compared to men, nearly twice as many women said they would switch jobs if their current work didn’t align with their career goals — 7 percent vs. 13 percent, respectively. Overall, it was the third-most popular reason for changing jobs.

Follow: 10 Steps to Help Get Your Career Back on Track

Tip: Create a Timeline for Achieving Goals

Make sure your career and financial goals are realistic — if you’re looking to double your salary within a year, that might not happen no matter where you go. But, if you have a solid action plan with certain milestones to hit, it’ll be easier to stay on track or leave when things aren’t working out.

Reason No. 4: Don't Like the People or Culture

Eight percent of women and six percent of men said that a dislike of company culture and co-workers was their biggest reason for leaving a job. This option was popular among 13- to 17-year-olds — 15.38 percent of the youngest age group surveyed chose this incentive.

Tip: Don't Burn Any Bridges

Developing a large professional network can be crucial to career success down the line. So, even if you find yourself butting heads at work, don’t give up on creating meaningful relationships with your co-workers.

Reason No. 5: Lack of Meaningful Work

An equal number of women and men — 7 percent — chose a lack of meaningful work as their primary reason behind changing jobs. Overall, this option also tied with a dislike of company culture and co-workers at 7.46 percent.

Take a Look: These Are America’s Largest Charitable Organizations

Tip: Adopt a Side Hustle

If your day job is rather dry, consider diving into side hustles that might put some extra cash in the bank and help fulfill your desire to produce meaningful work. The traditional 9-to-5 won’t seem as tedious when you’re doing what inspires you on the side.