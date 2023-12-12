More than $200,000 was unaccounted for at a Carmel school. An audit found the source.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's office has filed a complaint in a Hamilton County court, seeking to recoup thousands of dollars from a former Carmel schools employee who allegedly embezzled that money from Carmel Clay Middle School.

The complaint filed in Hamilton Superior Court comes more than a year after a State Board of Accounts audit report found that former Clay Middle School administrative employee Aletta Nowlin allegedly misappropriated more than $220,000 between 2016 and 2021.

Nowlin's alleged wrongdoing detailed in the June 2022 audit report was shared with the Hamilton County prosecutor and AG’s office shortly after the report was completed.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the investigation into Nowlin to determine if charges will be brought against her. The AG’s office filed a complaint last month based on the report’s findings.

Nowlin could not be reached for comment. The state report does not contain any comment from her either. She was served with the lawsuit this month.

What happened?

From 2016 to 2021, Nowlin, a now former Clay Middle School employee, was responsible for collection of funds, purchasing, issuing receipts and making deposits for various school-related functions. Eventually Carmel school officials became suspicious of her spending and started tracking the money.

District officials reported concerns in 2021 related to Nowlin's receipts, deposits and credit card purchases to the Indiana State Board of Accounts. This began an investigation that cost more than $15,000 into Nowlin’s handling of public funds for the middle school, a charge that Nowlin may have to pay too.

"Audit costs incurred because of theft and shortage may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee," SBOA's report reads.

Who was Nowlin?

Nowlin, who worked in Carmel schools for almost a decade, held roles as administrative secretary and administrative assistant prior to her termination from Clay Middle in March 2021. She was first hired in 2012.

The Carmel resident also served as extracurricular treasurer, a paid position that made her responsible for receipts and gate collections from athletic and other events.

The State Board of Accounts found 93 instances in which Nowlin was involved where “athletic events occurred, and the corresponding gate collections were not receipted.”

In addition, there were no receipts or deposits for concessions at 47 of those games.

How much money was not accounted for?

Nowlin also had access to a district credit card.

Over the years, Nowlin accrued more than $220,000 worth of charges on that card that raised suspicion.

The agency found years of unauthorized credit card purchases of gift cards, gasoline, groceries and jewelry.

In total, the audit found Nowlin spent more than $53,000 with the school’s credit card. SBOA's report says that Nowlin failed to make timely payments, incurring more than $3,400 in late fees and interest charges.

Did Carmel Schools recover any of the lost funds?

CCS recovered about $20,000 from insurance, but no other funds were recuperated, according to the district. This includes funds from Nowlin, the district told IndyStar. So the district is still out about $200,000.

Why did the Attorney General file a complaint?

A copy of the SBOA’s report was sent to the AG’s office after its completion in 2022. The AG’s Office filed the civil lawsuit against Nowlin “within the statute of limitations for such cases,” a spokesperson for Rokita's office said in a statement.

“The Office of the Attorney General takes its duty to investigate and pursue wrongdoers charged in SBOA reports seriously,” the spokesperson wrote in an emailed response to IndyStar questions. “The Office makes necessary decisions on investigations and filing of complaints on a case by case basis.”

The office did not provide further comment on litigation strategies or this case.

Will charges be filed?

A copy of SBOA's report was also sent to the Hamilton County prosecutor. The office is still determining if charges will be brought against Nowlin.

"A criminal prosecution has the highest burden of proof, beyond a reasonable doubt," Joshua Kocher, deputy prosecutor for the office, wrote in an email. "We want to make sure we have thoroughly reviewed everything before we act."

What changed at Carmel schools after this theft?

According to the SBOA report, auditors found internal control issues related to Nowlin’s case. including that no one had oversight of her credit card use, she was allowed to hold money with no receipt, and the district did not retain required documents.

Following the audit, Carmel schools filed a response in which they shared updates they made to procedures and training as a result of the situation.

Staff received formal training on safeguards for handling district money to address the shortcomings discovered in the report.

CCS also stated that the district would conduct periodic audits of these internal controls, Roger McMichael, the district’s associate superintendent, wrote in the response to the audit in March 2022.

What happens next?

The complaint seeks to recoup funds for Carmel schools in addition to attorney fees and special investigation costs.

