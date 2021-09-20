More Than 200 Bitcoin ATMs Now Operating in El Salvador

BeInCrypto –

El Salvador now has over 200 Bitcoin ATMs installed, which should help boost its attempt to make bitcoin a greater part of the economy.

Data from Coin ATM Radar shows that El Salvador has the third-highest number of bitcoin ATMs across the world, behind the United States and Canada. In total, El Salvador’s bitcoin ATMs account for 0.7% of all such machines worldwide. The U.S. and Canada lead with 86.4% and 6.6%, respectively.

El Salvador has had to beef up its infrastructure following the announcement that it would make bitcoin legal tender. The country has also purchased 400 bitcoins to facilitate the move into digital assets. Additionally, it has built and released a digital wallet called Chivo to make transactions more seamless.

